Opinion

02/01/2017 - 9:40am
Speaker highlights firsthand accounts of climate change
     David Thoreson is a world traveler. He’s a sailor, explorer, adventurer, and photographer. While all these things make him a notable figure, having heard his professional life’s story last week, my take-away centered on climate change.     ...
Week three at the Statehouse
House Republican newsletter
A push for campaign reform in Iowa
From the ground up
President Trump uses all forms of propaganda

Agriculture

02/01/2017 - 9:28am
Dairy Banquet to be Feb. 11
     Master ventriloquist Dale Brown and a variety of donations will highlight the Jones County Dairy Banquet, set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Monticello Berndes Center.      Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 8 p.m.      The...
Soil Health workshop is set
Iowans urged to consider joining a CSA
Century, Heritage Farm applications encouraged
4-H NEWS
Northey provides water quality update

Features


Macey Spensley took part in one of 700 Sister Marches across the country on Jan. 21. Here, she stands on the steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. (Photos submitted)
02/01/2017 - 10:35am
Women’s March includes Monticello natives
     The day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, record crowds were seen in every state of the nation and in numerous countries around the world taking part in the historic Women’s March.      Throughout the United States, roughly 5...
Locals head to Washington for inauguration
Fidelity Bank & Trust donates to charities
Three Tenors to perform at Starlighters
Friends bring photography to life in downtown studio
Chamber honors Moats during annual banquet

Sports


Lauren Ries drives around a North Cedar player in the Panthers’ Jan. 24 home win. Three nights later, Ries scored 34 points in a win over Durant. (Photos by Pete Temple)
02/01/2017 - 9:22am
Successful week includes record game for Ries
     A week that included a school record performance by junior Lauren Ries, and three relatively close games, saw the Monticello High School girls basketball team pick up a pair of River Valley Conference wins and get the experience of playing in a...
Panthers pick up one win, two conference losses
Panthers aim for upcoming sectional tournament
JV racks up three more wins
JV tops MV, falls twice
Mensen's awards are part of Wildcats' big week

Obituaries

01/31/2017 - 9:58am
MSgt. (Ret.) Thomas R. Treviranus, Sr. July 4, 1939-Jan. 23, 2017
     MSgt. (Ret.) Thomas R. Treviranus, Sr., of Rice Lake, Wis., died on Jan. 23, 2017 at the age of 77.      Tom was born on July 4, 1939 in Duluth, Minn., to Raymond and Kathleen (Tinny) Treviranus. In 1954, Tom joined the United States Air Force...
Donald Cox Dec. 2, 1940-Jan. 20, 2017
Richard L. Covington Oct. 13, 1942-Jan. 17, 2017
William (Dick) Richard Carter Feb. 21, 1938 – Jan. 10, 2017
Luella E. Gardner Feb. 12, 1937 – Nov. 30, 2016

News


Sen. Tod Bowman
02/01/2017 - 10:29am
Forum covers water quality, state aid
     Jones County Economic Development, Director Dusty Embree, hosted its first legislative forum of the 2017 session.      Senators Tod Bowman and Dan Zumbach were present, as were Representatives Andy McKean and Lee Hein.      Embree took...
Midland students get chance to hear, question Grassley
Jones County tourism increases in ‘16
MFD trains for ice rescues
Correction
Forum is held to discuss Feb. 7 PPEL election

