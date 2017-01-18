TOP HEADLINES

Reporter paints odd image of Monticello
     Last week, Monticello residents and those who live elsewhere but grew up in this great town shared an article that was written by a reporter for The New York Times. The article spread like wild fire all over Facebook. The Express received a few...
Iowa, U.S. farmers crush soybean production records
     Soybean production soared to new heights in 2015. This year, it hit the stratosphere.      U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports, released Jan. 12, confirmed Iowa and U.S. soybean farmers didn’t just break production records, they...
The rock band Nickelback will appear on stage at the GJCF on July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3. (Photo submitted)
01/18/2017 - 8:28am
Nickelback tickets for GJCF on sale Feb. 3
     The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello recently announced the sale date for tickets to see rock band Nickelback. Tickets go on sale online only on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.      Track standing-room-only tickets are $55. Amphitheater and...
Avery Martensen of Monticello (in white) drives into the lane against Northeast Jan. 13 in Monticello. (Photos by Pete Temple)
Jacob Manternach of the Panthers sets things up against Northeast.
Alex Nealson looks to put up a short shot for Monticello in the Northeast game.
01/18/2017 - 9:26am
Panthers split games, see high points in both
     Even though one of them was a loss, both games last week for the Monticello High School boys basketball team had positive results.      The Panthers (6-4, 7-5) played host to Northeast of Goose Lake on Friday, Jan. 13, and played the Rebels to...
Richard L. Covington Oct. 13, 1942-Jan. 17, 2017
     Richard L. Covington, Jr., 74, of Monticello died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City.      A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello...
Whiskey River license denied, city hires new Parks & Rec dir.
     With Milena Galliano, owner of Whiskey River Pub & Grub in Monticello, present during the Jan. 16 City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to deny renewal of Galliano’s liquor license. The license does expire on Jan. 31, 2017...
