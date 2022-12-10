‘The Wolves’ depicts tough situations on stage

“We want to allow the audience and actors to have a safe place to go through the emotions and to have conversations about the difficulties in life, and to be able to process those feelings.”

Aimee Clemmons of Monticello shared those thoughts on the eve of the debut of “The Wolves,” a drama currently on stage at Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa. Clemmons is the director, her third play; she’s assisted by Melanie Chervek.

This play involves a high school girls soccer team and all of the highs and lows. They navigate some big questions in the lives of teenage girls.

It should be noted that “The Wolves” depicts difficult situations and strong language, which is why it is rated PG-13. Some of the topics discussed include sexual harassment, abortion, menstruation, bullying, and fighting between friends.

The soccer team is seen on the field. The audience takes in the game and the conversations that are had between games.

Clemmons said she proposed “The Wolves” to Starlighters after seeing it on stage at the Giving Tree Theater in Marion.

“I liked the show and the message,” she said.

After the artistic committee was on board, they selected Clemmons to direct.

“Which is what I was hoping for,” she said.

The script was written in 2015; despite the seven-year gap, the themes are still quite relevant in society today.

“It’s about making positive changes in society,” offered Clemmons.

The all-female cast ranges in age from 10 to 28. There is also the “soccer mom,” portrayed by Lindsay Ryan of Monticello. The cast hails from Jones County, Marion, Cedar Rapids, Alburnett, and Manchester.

Clemmons said it was important to her to bring in a young cast to expose them to community theater.

“It’s important to get as many youths interested and involved,” she said. “That’s how we grow.”

Starlighters is working on bringing back its Young People’s Theater, and this is another way to introduce theater to the younger crowd.

While Clemmons was able to basically stick to the original script, she did make some changes.

“I cut out mention of the ‘R’ word,” she said. “And there were a few other gender euphemisms I took out. I didn’t want to lose people’s focus on the stage.”

It was also a bit of a challenge for Clemmons to cast the 10 characters. The fall is typically a busy time in the life of school students. These girls all had to fit in auditions and rehearsals with their school work and extra-curricular activities.

“There have been a lot of conflicts with other activities,” noted Clemmons.

With such a wide range in ages, Clemmons wanted each actress to know that Starlighters is a safe place when it comes to talking about such heavy topics.

“We wanted the girls to know that it’s OK to say the ‘F’ word on stage,” Clemmons said, as an example.

To the audience, Clemmons added, “It’s important to realize the difference between when someone is acting and that person as a human being.”

“The Wolves” premiered last weekend, Oct. 7-9. There is still time to purchase a ticket for this weekend, Oct. 14-16.