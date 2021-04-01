‘Avenue of Flags’ in dire need of new leaders, volunteers

“To Linda Kleinow, I would like to extend a hand of praise and thanks. This comes from the bottom of my heart, and I speak for all of my family. We all know the incredible burden you bear, but in no way have your efforts gone unnoticed. My grandfather would indeed be proud of the work you have put into the ‘Avenue of Flags.’ To the other patriots (volunteers), … thanks to you all for helping to restore my faith in the patriotic nature of our country. I wish there was more of you.”

Those words were shared in a Letter to the Editor on May 30, 2001, in the Monticello Express by Dan Haag, grandson to Dewey and Claire Gesie, “two of the pioneers” of the “Avenue of Flags” in Monticello.

According to an article in the Feb. 20, 1991, Express, the Avenue of Flags started in 1963. It was a way to pay tribute to deceased veterans who are buried at Oakwood and Sacred Heart Cemeteries.

At the start, flags were flown at both cemeteries on the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day. In the late ‘80s, they chose to not fly the flags on Veterans Day due to the cold temperatures.

Phil “Blackie” Schneider actually started Avenue of Flags. A year or so later, he sought the help of Dewey and Claire Gesie.

What started out as 50 to 60 flags on display at both cemeteries has now grown, 60 years later, to over 600 flags.

What used to be the work of dozens of volunteers has drastically dwindled to a handful of volunteers.

In the mid-1990s, the Monticello Jaycees took the program over for the Gesies, who also enlisted the help of their children and grandkids over the years. That’s when Linda Kleinow got involved as a volunteer.

“The Gesies were looking for some young people to take it over due to health reasons,” recalled Kleinow.

For over 20 years, Kleinow has been the lead of Avenue of Flags, enlisting former Jaycees, close friends, and family to help along the way.

In mid-February, Kleinow took to Facebook: “I am sorry to say the Avenue of Flags is needing a group, family, or organization to take this project over. If no one comes forward, the Memorial Day flags at the cemetery will not be flying.”

Kleinow had an interested party reach out to her, but ultimately chose not to take it over.

So now she is actively seeking a family or a group of people to step up to keep this long-standing Monticello tradition alive.

“It breaks my heart that no one has come forward to do this,” Kleinow said. “It’s disheartening.”

Kleinow got emotional thinking that no one may ever see these 600-plus flags soaring high above the cemeteries anymore.

When we say “soaring” … Each pole is 20 feet high and the flags are 5-by-9-feet.

“These are coffin-size flags,” described Kleinow. “They’re made of cotton and heavy (especially when wet).”

When flags would need repairs, the Gesies sought the help from Pat Kleinow, Ruth Null, and Laura Ehlts to sew them back together. Under Kleinow’s leadership, she utilized the handy work of her step-mom, Ruth Kleinow, and good friend, Linda Kahler. Even her late father, Ray Kleinow, who was blind, would help to fold the flags.

“Six years ago, I lost my key helpers, so now I’m asking someone to take it over,” urged Kleinow.

The Avenue of Flags is on display just two times a year: Fourth of July and Memorial Day weekend. The 600-plus flags are displayed just over Memorial Day weekend. About 60 or so are put up over the Fourth.

Kleinow said there used to be a method to the madness in terms of when people would come together to put the flags in place, but lately it was “whenever there were bodies available.”

Avenue of Flags is a non-profit. Kleinow has a separate account for the group at a local bank and manages the finances. Over the years, each flag has been donated in memory of a local veteran who has passed on. Kleinow writes the name of that veteran on the lining of the flag, and makes a name plate as well. Each flag is then matched to a name plate when flown and displayed. The name plate is clipped onto the pole.

She also has to keep track of the condition of the flags. If a certain flag is tattered beyond repair, she reaches out for donations for a replacement flag.

“Over the years, those donations have been amazing!” marveled Kleinow.

All decommissioned flags are taken to the American Legion in Monticello for proper disposal.

If a pole gets bent or damaged, those funds stem from donations, too.

There is also the task of going out a month in advance of the two holidays to locate each hole in the two cemeteries, weed around the holes, or dig new holes if needed. The holes are lined with 2 feet of PVC pipe.

“I have a metal tag in the holes to find them with a metal detector if I need to,” she said.

All of the materials and equipment are stored at Oakwood Cemetery, making it easy access.

Kleinow also has hand-dawn maps of both cemeteries, noting where the holes are located throughout.

“I’m still amazed at all of the volunteers who have helped for all these years. This would not have gone on this long without them.

“I just can’t do all of the needed prep work by myself anymore,” she said of the monumental task.

In the almost 30 years Kleinow has been a part of Avenue of Flags, she said there were only three occasions the flags did not fly due to pending weather and possible damage.

The Avenue of Flags wasn’t just a labor of love for Kleinow, but for the Gesie family as well for so many years.

Over the Memorial Day holiday in 1984, a bad storm blew through the area, shredding 85 of the huge flags and damaging over 100 poles as well. It caused $6,000 in damages.

In May of 1987, vandals stole 10 flags, either by cutting them free or ripping them off the poles. That resulted in $800 in damages.

While it was a big financial loss to the Gesies, it was more about the symbolic nature of the flags, having been donated in honor of a veteran.

“You can tolerate weather problems, but you can’t tolerate vandalism,” Claire Gesie was quoted as saying in the May 27, 1987, Express.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Avenue of Flags in 1993, the Express ran a quote from a former editor, Betty Wagner, from 1970. She offered, “If you view the ‘Avenue of Flags’ fluttering in the breeze over the graves of the deceased, you cannot help but feel a surge of patriotism.”

The article also quoted Claire Gesie as saying, “This has grown to almost more than we can handle.”

That time has come yet again…

In Dan Haag’s letter to the Express in 2001, he recalled the many times he helped his grandparents put up and take down the flags.

“I helped because it was something that my whole immediate family participated in, but I mostly did it to see the huge smile that would come over my grandfather’s face when all the flags were flying high on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Respect, honor, and extreme gratitude are the only words that come to mind.”

“This commitment shows support for those who gave their service and sacrifice,” said Kleinow. “It’s a sad day if no one comes forward.”

If you are serious about wanting to take over Avenue of Flags or learn more from Kleinow about the program, send her a private message via Facebook (Linda Kay Kleinow) or send a letter to Linda Kleinow, 233 N. Elm St., Monticello, IA 52310.