‘Best fair in history’

“This was the best fair in our 166-year history! And we’re really proud of that!”

Those words were spoken by John Harms, Great Jones County Fair manager, as he presented the 2018 fair profit/loss statement and 2019 fair budget to the Jones County Supervisors during the Jan. 8 meeting. Lucas Gobeli accompanied Harms. Gobeli is the new concessions manager of the fair, taking over for Diz Edwards.

The GJCF came away with a profit of $265,730 after last summer.