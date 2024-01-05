‘Big Five-Oh’ kicks off Starlighters’ 50th season

There is one weekend left to catch the first major production of Starlighters II Theatre’s 50th season.

It’s no coincidence that “The Big Five-Oh” is Starlighters first main stage show in their 50th (Five-Oh) season.

“I’m pretty proud and excited,” shared Director Victoria Wims of directing the first show of a milestone anniversary.

“The Big Five-Oh” kicked off the last weekend in April. You can still purchase tickets for its second run, May 3-5.

The play centers around George Thomas’ (Jon Day) 50th birthday. As the days draw near, he’s also dealing with his sick dog, whom he adores, a slacker son (Eric, played by Colin Heeren), and a daughter (Julie, played by Kyra Clay) who is engaged to a man twice her age (Douglas, played by Robert Kurt).

“With a neurotic wife (Marie, played by Dawn Marek) and a widowed neighbor (Kathy, played by Ann Newhouse) providing more challenges than even George can overcome, this may be the worst week of his life,” states the synopsis.

Rounding out the cast is Sara, played by Hadley Embree, Eric’s girlfriend.

Despite the trying times, George comes to discover the wonders of his family and that age is only a number.

It was Marek who actually brought this play to Wims’ attention. Wanting to audition for a role, it was up to Wims to direct.

“She (Marek) had a lot of input in choosing this play,” credited Wims.

“The Big Five-Oh” was written by Brian Mitchell, a playwright from Grinnell, Iowa. As luck would have it, Mitchell was in attendance at Starlighters on opening night, April 26.

Wims has been involved in Starlighters for at least 15 years. She started out helping with marketing and volunteering with the box office.

She’s appeared on stage just one for radio theatre.

“I didn’t have to memorize any lines,” she said of reading a script.

Wims, though, much prefers being back stage.

Her directorial debut was in 2014 with “FrUiTCaKeS.”

She also enjoys working with the young people and large, holiday productions.

“We always have large casts,” Wims said of the holiday shows.

When it came to casting, Wims said she was able to fill all of the roles with the exception of “Eric.”

“Not a lot of young men tried out.”

Auditions were held in mid-February. The cast and crew started rehearsing shortly after.

Wims describes “The Big Five-Oh” as both a comedy and a drama.

“There is a good story behind it. It’s relatable. It’s about seeing life differently as you get older, and it’s not too late to change.”

Wims said she lucked out with a cast who have all appeared on stage prior to this production and have a knack for acting.

Some of the dialogue was modified for the show, eliminating the adult language to allow for a family-friendly show.

“This way,” indicated Wims, “we didn’t have to include a disclaimer (for adult language).”

Having been part of Starlighters for quite some time, Wims said it’s like a small family.

“You get to know people when you’re here working every night together,” she said fondly.

To purchase tickets, visit starlighters.org.