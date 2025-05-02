‘Chocolate on Main’ returns for second year

Monticello Main Street is offering a sweet treat in downtown Monticello just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The second annual “Chocolate on Main” will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 throughout the downtown.

“The goal is to get people to Monticello to shop in our businesses,” said Main Street Director Brian Wolken. “This time of the year, post-Christmas, tends to be slower for retailers.”

Events like this are known as “ring the register events.” Local residents and visitors are encouraged to walk up and down the business district, stop in stores and restaurants to see what they have to offer, spend some money, and enjoy a delicious chocolate treat at the same time.

Each participating business will offer a unique chocolate treat. There are around 20 participating businesses. Some of the themed treats include: bourbon balls at Michael’s Clothing, samples of fudge at Whiffle Tree Mercantile, cupcakes at The Honeybee Boutique, just to name a few.

The chocolate walk will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We asked all participating businesses to be open from 10 to 2 so we have coordinated event hours. This will provide greater success in the long run,” Wolken said. “People like to have an experience and coordinated store hours will offer that experience.”

Before you venture out, stop at the Innovation Lab at the corner of First and Cedar streets, to receive a free reusable bag and event pin courtesy of Monticello Main Street with this year’s winning logo.

“The kick-off will be at the Innovation Lab,” reminded Wolken.

Last year’s first-ever Chocolate on Main saw a huge crowd, thanks to the unusually decent February weather.

“The weather made a difference,” noted Wolken. “We had people here from different communities shopping and staying in town. Multiple retailers reported it was a good sales day; they had bumps in sales for the middle of winter.”

He also encourages people to come early for breakfast or coffee at one of several coffee shops, and stay late for lunch or dinner at one of several participating restaurants.

When you’ve enjoyed as much chocolate as you can stomach, scan the QR code via Main Street’s Facebook page or this week’s Express and vote for your favorite chocolate treat. The winning business will receive the traveling “Chocolate Walk” trophy to display.

Last year’s winner was The Market at the Tap with their chocolate fountain.

Throughout the day, enter for a chance to win one of five $20 in Monticello Chamber Bucks.

“They must be used on the day of your purchase,” noted Wolken. “We want this to be a festive community event,” offered Wolken. “Some businesses might have special promotions or sale in-store that day.”

To help kickoff Chocolate on Main, the group held a logo design contest. They received a handful of entries, with Karissa Muller the winner.

“Businesses have indirectly asked us how they can get more people in their doors, especially during these slow times,” Wolken said of the goal with Chocolate on Main.

For more details, visit “Monticello, IA Main Street” and look for the event page. There, you can view the digital map of the Main Street district and view all participating businesses.