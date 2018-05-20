

Duffy assists Sherri Neofotist at the Charlie Cart sink as they rinse the chickpeas for making homemade hummus.



Duffy instructed those in attendance about how to make hummus, Greek salad, and tzatziki (the white sauce used with gyros). This group of gals prepares the fresh vegetables for the Greek salad.



On Aug. 31, Courtney Duffy presented a program at the Monticello Public Library called “Introduction to Mediterranean Cooking.” This is the first in a series of events for “Cook the Books” that utilize the library’s new Charlie Cart. (Photos by Kim Brooks)