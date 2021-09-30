‘Driving Miss Daisy’ highlights racial barriers then and now

Heather Sims of Anamosa was supposed to be the assistant director of the current production on stage at Starlighters II Theatre, “Driving Miss Daisy.” However, a few weeks into rehearsals, that all changed…

Sims is no stranger to the community theater here in Jones County. However, this is her first time in the director’s chair.

Sims cites “unforeseen circumstances” as to the reasons she was tapped to take over directing. She credits her “stellar cast” for making her new role off-stage much easier.

“We’ve become a team,” she said. “Everyone has pulled together, and this has been a huge team effort.”

She also leans on long-time Starlighters’ volunteer and director Jan Cratsenberg.

“She’s been a great mentor,” praised Sims. “She helps all directors, and has been amazing support.”

Sims said from the beginning, her goal was to make the original director proud.

“She chose someone who could step in and provide the same quality production,” Sims said of herself in the assistant role.

“Driving Miss Daisy” premiered on stage at Starlighters last weekend and continues Oct. 1-3.

It’s three cast members are:

• Linda Merritt as Miss Daisy

• Rob Merritt as Boolie

• Kevin Sims as Hoke

While Sims wasn’t a part of the audition process, she shared that the role of Daisy did require someone in that particular older female age range; and the role of Hoke obviously needed to be a Black man.

“We actually had two men audition of the role of Hoke,” she said.

The actors who appear in the show all share one thing in common (aside from being Starlighters’ regulars): They’re related. Rob is Linda’s actual son, and plays her son in the play. Kevin and Heather are husband and wife.

“That’s just coincidence in casting,” noted Sims. “But it’s worked out beautifully, though.”

Funny enough, during a few of the scenes as Daisy and Boolie argue or bicker, Sims said it seems as though the mother-son duo have had similar conversations in real life.

For those unfamiliar with the premise of the story, which has been both a play and movie, it takes place in the last 1940s in the South. Miss Daisy’s son hires Hoke as his mother’s chauffeur following an accident she had while driving. The two start to forge a friendship that spans age, race, and religion.

The movie starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, and Dan Aykroyd came out in the 1989.

“I saw the movie eons ago,” recalled Sims who didn’t want to taint her vision for the production by rewatching it more recently.

The story spans a 25-year timeframe, which takes the audience into the early days of the Civil Rights Movement.

“You see their relationship changing as the events of the world unfold,” said Sims of the main characters.

After coming in a few weeks into rehearsals, Sims said she did take some liberties and made some changes to the direction of the show.

“Some (changes) were needed,” she explained. “Others were changes I wanted to make.”

Sims said this show is the perfect introduction into directing due to its small, seasoned cast. As a preK teacher in Iowa City, her commute from Anamosa every day is time consuming, especially as she must be at the theater every evening.

Sims said she told herself she wasn’t going to get too involved in Starlighters at the beginning of the school year, not knowing what this school year would bring COVID-wise.

In the fall of 2019, Starlighters hosted an event at the United Church of Monticello to tease their 2020 season. Several volunteers acted in short snippets of the shows slated for 2020, including Sims and her husband highlighting “Driving Miss Daisy.” Like most everything else, community theaters were shut down due to the pandemic. Those same shows were brought back for 2021.

Tickets are now on sale for “Driving Miss Daisy.” You can stop by the box office at the theater or call 319-462-4793 to purchase tickets. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold per performance.

Sims warns theatergoers, per the cast’s request, there will not be any meet and greets after the show to lessen the potential spread of COVID. There will be an intermission, though, but no food and drinks will be served.

Those in attendance will be asked to sit with their household, as social distancing will be practiced.

Sims said the message of the show transcends generations.

“We’re still dealing with race relations today,” she said of the reflection from the Civil Rights Era and today’s Black Lives Matter Movement. “People need to look beyond so many other factors and look at the individual.

“Friendships cross barriers like race and religion,” continued Sims. “She (Daisy) depends on him (Hoke), and vice versa.”