‘Finding the best for their son’

Jeremy and Megan Reuter of Monticello have three boys: Riley, 10; Brenden, 7; and Liam, 3. The boys keep Mom and Dad quite busy; however, “busy” doesn’t even begin to describe the last three years in the family’s life.

Liam was born on Jan. 12, 2018. At 2 months of age, the family started experiencing medical issues with their youngest, not knowing what was transpiring. It would be many months later until Megan and Jeremy finally had a diagnosis for Liam: Beckwith Wiedemann Syndrome (BWS). Specifically, Liam suffers from the type of BWS called paternal uniparental isodisomy (UPD).

Liam carries two copies of Jeremy’s chromosome, instead of one copy from both Jeremy and Megan. BWS is an overgrowth disorder in which everything on Liam’s left side outgrows that of his right: arm, leg, foot, ears, etc.

“Even his buttcheek,” joked Jeremy.

“It’s a length discrepancy,” explained Megan. “His left leg is thicker, longer, and bigger than his right. Everything on his left side is bigger.”

In December 2020, Megan wrote about their ordeal for an online blog that was created by another family also dealing with BWS.

In early April 2018, they took Liam to the emergency room because they noticed his left leg was swollen, almost double the size of his right.

“Several tests and images were done, but we were sent home with no answers,” Megan penned.

Knowing that their almost-3-month-old wasn’t moving around on his own, enough to injure his leg, the Reuters knew something more was likely going on.

Looking back now, Jeremy said there were so many BWS signs staring them in the face regarding Liam’s health.

“Since the day he was born,” added Megan. “But we didn’t know. The doctors didn’t know.”

Another sign at birth was Liam’s enlarged tongue. Megan and Jeremy joked that Liam would always stick his tongue out and they just thought it was something cute their baby was doing.

“We thought it was adorable,” Megan recalled. “Little did we know, that’s not what was going on.”

In January 2020, the family headed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Liam underwent a tongue reduction surgery. CHOP has the nation’s leading experts in BWS.

“There are about six hospitals in the U.S. with a BWS clinic,” Jeremy said, CHOP obviously being one of them.

While St. Louis was closer in terms of travel, CHOP was able to see Liam sooner.

Following his surgery, Megan said Liam surprised everyone with his quick recovery time and not requiring a breathing tube after the surgery.

“He was released two days after and we were home a week later,” said Megan. “That’s not the typical timeframe.”

As for whether there was anything that may have caused Liam to be born with BWS, the Reuters said while a form of BWS is genetic, Liam’s is not.

“There are hereditary forms of it,” Jeremy said.

“It affects every kid differently,” added Megan. She explained BWS is actually a spectrum, not so much a syndrome, similar to that of autism. Unfortunately, after the age of 8 to 10, there is very little research on BWS and kids of that age. The Reuters have Liam signed up in a research project through CHOP to keep the science going.

After Liam’s leg swelled, his left arm also started exhibiting the same side effects. Dr. Angela Schwendinger at Jones Regional Medical Center Family Medicine – Monticello, the Reuters’ family doctor, referred them to a geneticist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. That was when they got the news about Liam having BWS.

“We had never heard of it before and we were absolutely terrified,” Megan wrote in the blog. “When a doctor throws a rare disorder, as well as a heightened cancer risk that may come along with the disorder at you, it is extremely frightening.”

The Reuters ended up seeing two different geneticists for peace of mind in Liam’s diagnosis.

“The first geneticist didn’t think there was enough characteristics to diagnose him,” Megan said. “We wanted the genetic testing.”

Megan said having the test would also tell them whether Liam would be able to pass BWS onto his own children one day.

Studies now show that between 1 in 11,000 and 1 in 14,000 babies are diagnosed with BWS worldwide. Since the family sought help with UIHC in the beginning, they learned that there are a couple of other families in Eastern Iowa going through the same thing.

In terms of the increased risk of cancer, they’ve also experienced some scares with Liam since his diagnosis. The most recent scare was in August 2020, literally the day after the derecho hit this area. A mass was found on Liam’s spleen, which Megan explained is not common with BWS, which impacts the liver and kidneys. An MRI showed an abnormal growth on his spleen, and was verified by an ultrasound as well. Megan said they had a heck of a time trying to get in for additional tests due to the impact of the Aug. 10 derecho.

Since Liam’s first tongue reduction surgery, the Reuters said he’ll likely need another as he grows. He also has to endure multiple therapies such as occupational, speech, physical, and feeding. Megan and Jeremy take turns taking Liam to his therapies in Dubuque. He’s also scheduled for a sleep apnea study to assist with his eating and speech issues.

In July 2020, the entire Reuter family took a vacation trip to Philadelphia for Liam’s checkup appointment. The trip was planned and booked back in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic grew nationwide. While most things were shut down, the family still had fun touring the city, getting away from home.

“Every summer Liam will have a follow-up with his BWS team,” Megan shared.

“One form for BWS is not worse than the others,” Megan explained of the overall disorder. “The mutation (on the chromosome) determines the form of BWS. There are certain characteristics with each form.” For instance, one form of BWS is characterized when a baby is born with his/her intestines outside of the body.

Megan said each form of BWS also comes with its own cancer risk, whether higher or lower. Liam’s form of BWS carries a 14 to 16 percent risk of cancer.

The Reuters have also joined a BWS online support group, and find some relief in reading about what their families are going through.

Depending on Liam’s growth rate, the Reuters aren’t sure yet if more surgeries will be required.

“We hope they’re not needed,” Jeremy said.

“But the doctors haven’t said,” Megan said.

While the Reuters are still learning more and more about BWS, so is the medical community.

“Things change all the time,” Megan said.

Through all of their ups and downs, the older boys, Riley and Brenden, have certainly proven to be big brothers to Liam, helping him up and down the stairs or assisting with his therapies.

“We’ve been very open with the boys,” Megan said. “We’ve never kept anything from them, and explain it (BWS) to them how it was explained to us.”