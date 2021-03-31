‘High School Musical’ to be presented at MHS

The Monticello High School Drama Department presents Disney's High School Musical April 1-3.

It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Performances will be Thursday, April 1, 7 p.m. (virtual only); Friday, April 2, 7 p.m. (virtual or live); and Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. (virtual or live). Admission is $5 per adult, $4 for students and senior citizens. Ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Seating will be limited, so pre-order and pick up tickets by contacting Kim Ralston in the high school office. Any individual who will need a seat will require a ticket (even if they will have free admittance). Admittance without a ticket will not be permitted and tickets will not be sold at the gate. Use the following link to purchase virtual performance tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20782.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

CAST LIST

Hannah Ahlrichs – Ms. Darbus

Harrison Ahlrichs – Coach Bolton

Amelia Anderson – Kratnoff

Kehde Campbell – Sharpay

Reese Cox – Ms. Tenny

Brenden Dirks – Alan

Will Dotterweich – Ryan

Sydney Freese – Martha

Kaitlin Guyer – Taylor

Adele Hogan – Gabriella

Grant Hospodarsky – Chad

Mia Jaeger – Karaoke M.C.

Karle Kramer – Jesse

Becky Lang – Ripper

Megan Mahoney – Susan

Bella Mullen – Cyndra

Delaney Peitz – Moderator

Dylan Ponder – Jack

Zach Reuter – James

Grahm Schneiter – Zeke

Maddie Stadtmueller – Kelsi

Brooklyn Stark – Mongo

Levi Temple – Troy

Maci Welter – Cathy

Extras – Savannah Freese, Emily Hendricks, Angel Larsen, Maddie Parmenter, Mya Postel.

CREW

Student director – Natalia Williams

Assistant to the director – Gabi Barnhart

Props – Carleigh Achenbach, Emma Althoff, Marisa Grant, Sienna Hendricks, Lauren Koehler, Jacob Miller.

Lights/Sound – Austin Kurt, Alex Oswald, Nora Sperfslage, Ian Temple, Hayden Tomkins.

Advertising/Publication – Rylee Kraus, Kaden McAtee, Emma Schwendinger, Walker Spence, Kaitlyn Weber.

Backstage/Set – Aveeon Drake, Loren Drymon, Marianne Fanning, Keegan Freese, Gabrielle Guilford, Claire Hogan, Kaylee Manternach, Caroline Olson, Mythi Oswald, Kacie Rickels, Mary Schmit.

Costumes/Makeup – Ella Glawatz, Makenna Norton-Schmit, Reagan Schneiter, Jackie Stadtmueller.