‘High School Musical’ to be presented at MHS

The Monticello High School Theatre Department will present “High School Musical” April 2-3 in the MHS Auditorium, and April 1 virtually. Among the actors are (from left) Will Dotterweich, Kehde Campbell, Kaitlin Guyer and Adele Hogan. (Photos by Pete Temple)

Levi Temple (left) and Grant Hospodarky exchange a high-five in a scene from “High School Musical.” Looking on in the center are Mya Postel and Kaitlin Guyer.

Dancing during the play are (from left) Mia Jaeger, Savannah Freese, Mya Postel and Emily Hendricks.
     The Monticello High School Drama Department presents Disney's High School Musical April 1-3.

     It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

     Performances will be Thursday, April 1, 7 p.m. (virtual only); Friday, April 2, 7 p.m. (virtual or live); and Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. (virtual or live). Admission is $5 per adult, $4 for students and senior citizens. Ages 5 and under are admitted free.

     Seating will be limited, so pre-order and pick up tickets by contacting Kim Ralston in the high school office. Any individual who will need a seat will require a ticket (even if they will have free admittance). Admittance without a ticket will not be permitted and tickets will not be sold at the gate. Use the following link to purchase virtual performance tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20782.

 

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

CAST LIST

     Hannah Ahlrichs – Ms. Darbus

     Harrison Ahlrichs – Coach Bolton

     Amelia Anderson – Kratnoff

     Kehde Campbell – Sharpay

     Reese Cox – Ms. Tenny

     Brenden Dirks – Alan

     Will Dotterweich – Ryan

     Sydney Freese – Martha

     Kaitlin Guyer – Taylor

     Adele Hogan – Gabriella

     Grant Hospodarsky – Chad

     Mia Jaeger – Karaoke M.C.

     Karle Kramer – Jesse

     Becky Lang – Ripper

     Megan Mahoney – Susan

     Bella Mullen – Cyndra

     Delaney Peitz – Moderator

     Dylan Ponder – Jack

     Zach Reuter – James

     Grahm Schneiter – Zeke

     Maddie Stadtmueller – Kelsi

     Brooklyn Stark – Mongo

     Levi Temple – Troy

     Maci Welter – Cathy

     Extras – Savannah Freese, Emily Hendricks, Angel Larsen, Maddie Parmenter, Mya Postel.

CREW

     Student director – Natalia Williams

     Assistant to the director – Gabi Barnhart

     Props – Carleigh Achenbach, Emma Althoff, Marisa Grant, Sienna Hendricks, Lauren Koehler, Jacob Miller.

     Lights/Sound – Austin Kurt, Alex Oswald, Nora Sperfslage, Ian Temple, Hayden Tomkins.

     Advertising/Publication – Rylee Kraus, Kaden McAtee, Emma Schwendinger, Walker Spence, Kaitlyn Weber.

     Backstage/Set – Aveeon Drake, Loren Drymon, Marianne Fanning, Keegan Freese, Gabrielle Guilford, Claire Hogan, Kaylee Manternach, Caroline Olson, Mythi Oswald, Kacie Rickels, Mary Schmit.

     Costumes/Makeup – Ella Glawatz, Makenna Norton-Schmit, Reagan Schneiter, Jackie Stadtmueller.

