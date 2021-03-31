‘High School Musical’ to be presented at MHS
The Monticello High School Drama Department presents Disney's High School Musical April 1-3.
It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
Performances will be Thursday, April 1, 7 p.m. (virtual only); Friday, April 2, 7 p.m. (virtual or live); and Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. (virtual or live). Admission is $5 per adult, $4 for students and senior citizens. Ages 5 and under are admitted free.
Seating will be limited, so pre-order and pick up tickets by contacting Kim Ralston in the high school office. Any individual who will need a seat will require a ticket (even if they will have free admittance). Admittance without a ticket will not be permitted and tickets will not be sold at the gate. Use the following link to purchase virtual performance tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20782.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
CAST LIST
Hannah Ahlrichs – Ms. Darbus
Harrison Ahlrichs – Coach Bolton
Amelia Anderson – Kratnoff
Kehde Campbell – Sharpay
Reese Cox – Ms. Tenny
Brenden Dirks – Alan
Will Dotterweich – Ryan
Sydney Freese – Martha
Kaitlin Guyer – Taylor
Adele Hogan – Gabriella
Grant Hospodarsky – Chad
Mia Jaeger – Karaoke M.C.
Karle Kramer – Jesse
Becky Lang – Ripper
Megan Mahoney – Susan
Bella Mullen – Cyndra
Delaney Peitz – Moderator
Dylan Ponder – Jack
Zach Reuter – James
Grahm Schneiter – Zeke
Maddie Stadtmueller – Kelsi
Brooklyn Stark – Mongo
Levi Temple – Troy
Maci Welter – Cathy
Extras – Savannah Freese, Emily Hendricks, Angel Larsen, Maddie Parmenter, Mya Postel.
CREW
Student director – Natalia Williams
Assistant to the director – Gabi Barnhart
Props – Carleigh Achenbach, Emma Althoff, Marisa Grant, Sienna Hendricks, Lauren Koehler, Jacob Miller.
Lights/Sound – Austin Kurt, Alex Oswald, Nora Sperfslage, Ian Temple, Hayden Tomkins.
Advertising/Publication – Rylee Kraus, Kaden McAtee, Emma Schwendinger, Walker Spence, Kaitlyn Weber.
Backstage/Set – Aveeon Drake, Loren Drymon, Marianne Fanning, Keegan Freese, Gabrielle Guilford, Claire Hogan, Kaylee Manternach, Caroline Olson, Mythi Oswald, Kacie Rickels, Mary Schmit.
Costumes/Makeup – Ella Glawatz, Makenna Norton-Schmit, Reagan Schneiter, Jackie Stadtmueller.