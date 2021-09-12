‘Holiday on 1st’ brings community together on Dec. 18

Several local businesses and groups are coming together to bring Monticello residents “Holiday on 1st.”

The event, which is hoped to continue as an annual occasion, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Monticello along First Street.

Those who are a part of the planning for the event include: Parks and Recreation, Above & Beyond, Advantage Home Medical (Scott Brighton), La Belle Boutique & Beauty Lounge, Abby Jaeger, Monticello Public Library, and the Austin Strong Foundation.

“This is a community event, not just a Parks and Rec event,” noted Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald. “We wanted to collaborate with one big event versus compete.”

The free event will have something for everyone, people of all ages:

• Tree Walk inside the Renaissance Center

• Downtown business window displays

• Memory Luminary Walk

• Visits with Santa Claus

• Cookies and hot chocolate

• Christmas light tours

• Holiday crafts

• Hot meal served inside the VFW hall

• Live music courtesy of Monticello Express Sports Editor Pete Temple

Last Christmas, Parks and Rec hosted a holiday event in the pocket park, bringing cheer and happiness to people during a tough time in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Oswald said they had such a positive response, he wanted to expand those efforts.

“We want to continue to build on this event,” he said.

That included getting downtown businesses involved, urging some to consider remaining open longer during the holiday season.

Businesses are asked to decorate their storefronts in a festive manner in preparation for Holiday on 1st. On Dec. 18, a “favorite window display winner” will be announced. The winner will receive the inaugural traveling trophy. Those businesses who choose to participate are encouraged to register with Oswald (joswald@ci.monticello.ia.us).

Any business, organization, individual or family can sponsor a tree for the Tree Walk. The cost is $50; this includes space to display your decorated tree, your business/organization logo framed on the base of the tree, and your logo in advertising for the event. (You must supply your own tree and decorations.)

The winning tree at the event gets to choose a local charity to donate $100 toward.

Proceeds from the sponsorship will go toward the Monticello Food Pantry.

Again, contact Oswald if you wish to sponsor a tree. Only 25 spots are available.

Above & Beyond is offering the Memory Luminary Walk. The idea is to have enough luminary bags to light up E. First Street throughout Holiday on 1st.

This event is open to all who would like to honor the memory of a loved one. Luminary bags are available at several locations throughout Jones County: Karde’s C-Store and Karde’s 151, both in Monticello; Fareway in Monticello and Anamosa; Above & Beyond in Monticello; Casey’s General Store in Wyoming; and Brothers Market in Cascade. You can pick up and drop off your decorated bag(s) at all listed locations. Decorated luminaries must be dropped off by noon on Friday, Dec. 17.

Then, on Dec. 18, they will be filled with sand and a candle and lit up along First Street.

Questions about the Memory Luminary Walk can be directed to Bob Westfall, 319-251-0575 or rwestfall@abovebeyondhc.com.

The Monticello library is hosting the holiday crafts inside the Renaissance Center.

La Belle is offering free decorated cookies to those who stop and visit with Santa. City council members will be serving hot chocolate as well, donated by Dr. Richard Wolken. Santa will be collecting donations for the Iowa City Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

There will not be a photographer taking Santa photos; feel free to take your own.

The Great Jones County Fair is offering use of the “people movers” to take people around town to see the most decorated neighborhoods. Those who wish to go on the tour are asked to park inside the Above & Beyond parking lot at the corner of Main and First streets. The tours will last 15 to 20 minutes.

E. First Street will be shut down to traffic for the duration of Holiday on 1st. The closure will be from Sycamore Street to Main Street. Side streets will be available for public parking.

The meal, served by the Austin Strong Foundation and sponsored by the Jones County Pork Producers and The Avacentre (Connie Goldsmith) is an effort to raise money for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground.