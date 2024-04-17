‘Holly’s Helping Hands’ honors Iben’s memory, service

Holly Iben gave back to her church and community in more ways than one.

She took charge of several service projects within her church, Wayne Zion Lutheran Church of rural Monticello. She helped coach her kids’ sports teams.

Iben sadly passed away in November 2023.

In memory of Iben and wanting to honor her service, her church family and close friends came together shortly after her passing to create “Holly’s Helping Hands.”

Bright red shirts were sold with an emblem that commemorates the idea of helping others and giving back.

Over the years, Iben led and organized initiatives within Wayne Zion such as baking casseroles for the shut-ins and elderly church members, gathering the church youth to visit the nursing home, or organizing the church Christmas program.

On Sunday, April 21, Holly’s Helping Hands is taking Iben’s service into the Monticello community as a whole with citywide service projects.

“This is the first time we’re doing it communitywide,” shared Iben’s friend Kendi Monk.

Following Iben’s passing, Monk stepped up and started coordinating church activities such as making Valentine’s cards for the residents of Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Pennington Square.

“The church asked if I would take on these service projects, mainly within the church,” Monk shared.

She also got a group of Wayne Zion kids together on Easter to sing to the residents at MNRC.

To make an even bigger impact in memory of Iben, Wayne Zion members and the entire community are encouraged to gather at 11 a.m. on April 21 at Willow Shelter, the pavilion at the start of Willow Trail off E. Oak Street (behind Pizza Ranch). From there, the crowd will be divided into smaller groups and disperse to various city parks.

Monk said she contacted Jacob Oswald, Monticello Parks and Recreation director, to get his advice on which areas could use some volunteer work. Those stations will be:

• Riverside Gardens

• Austin Smith Inclusive Playground and Fountain Park

• Baty Disc Golf Course and Willow Trail

• Pocket park and City Hall

“Because we live in one of the most caring and loving communities there is, and it never hurts to get your hands a little dirty!” proclaimed Monk in her Facebook event post.

Those wanting to help are also encouraged to bring yards tools and equipment such as: shovels, rakes, pruning shears, a wheel barrow, garden gloves, etc. Monk said even side-by-sides/UTVs could also be useful, especially throughout the disc golf course.

To help encourage the community involvement, Taylor Concessions, owned and operated by Preston and Abby Taylor, members of Wayne Zion, will be parked at Willow Shelter serving food to the volunteers.

“We just want people to show up, come and go as you please,” urged Monk. “We want people to volunteer their time to make our community even better in memory of Holly.”

Monk said the goal is to make this an annual event.

For more information, search for “Holly’s Helping Hands in our city parks” on Facebook.