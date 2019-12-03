‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ to be presented

Join the Monticello High School theatre department for its performance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The play will be held Thursday and Friday, March 7-8 in the MHS Auditorium.

Two narrators, Souffle and her hyperactive younger sister, Cheese, relate this adaptation of Victor Hugo’s French literary classic, and provide comic relief to this otherwise serious story. Other humorous characters and some judicious editing of this classic tale make it an enjoyable experience for the whole family.