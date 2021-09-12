‘Lights of Remembrance’ continues to take donations for holiday lights

Following the passing of Betty Wolken on Jan. 1, 2021, family and friends contributed funds in her memory to help establish a special fund through Monticello Parks and Recreation to raise money for Christmas lights and decorations for the downtown.

Dr. Rich Wolken, Betty’s son, came to Parks and Rec with the idea because he wanted to see bright lights along the light poles and new decorations throughout First and Main streets.

“Lights of Remembrance” was then created, and people started donating money in memory of their own loved ones.

To date, a little over $5,000 has been raised for this project fund. Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said there really isn’t a specific goal in terms of how much they plan to raise.

New lights for the poles range between $500 and $800 each.

“We are looking at the lower end of that, but we’d also like to look at some other features to purchase and continue to improve and build upon our lighting displays throughout town,” offered Oswald.

Because of monetary donations and donations of used Christmas lights, Parks and Rec has been able to decorate Foundation Park, around the Aquatic Center, the downtown Pocket Park, and Riverside Gardens.

“Priority number-one,” noted Oswald, “is to update the lights on the poles.”

Monetary donations can be made to Monticello Parks and Recreation. They can be mailed to or dropped off at the Berndes Center, 766 N. Maple St., Monticello, IA 52310.

“If you are making the donation in memory of someone,” suggested Oswald, “include a note (with your donation) with the person’s name or include it in the memo on your check.”