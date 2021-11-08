‘Monti Days’ kicks off Aug. 12-14

The first annual Monti Days event took place in August 2019. After a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a multi-day Monti Days is back for 2021!

Monti Days is set for this week and weekend, Aug. 12-14.

“We wanted to promote local shopping, and find a way to expand kids’ activities and support our school,” said Amanda Hackney, co-organizer of Monti Days.

The list of activities includes:

• Thursday, Aug. 12, residents and visitors are encouraged to shop local and support Monticello businesses.

• Friday, Aug. 13, family events will take place on the football field from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Monticello High School football team will take the field for a practice at 5, followed by a meet-and-greet with the team. Kids can also get players’ autographs.

The Monticello Fire Department will host a waterball fight in front of the fire station on E. South Street.

There will also be free kids’ activities on the football field, and the concession stand will be open, with proceeds going to the Monticello Athletic Booster Club. The activities include face painting, a petting zoo, a bounce house and more.

• Saturday, Aug. 14, the morning starts off with the Panther Prowl 5K 10K Run/Walk event beginning at Be Strong Fitness & Yoga on John Drive at 8 a.m.

The Monticello Farmers Market will also be open at the Willow Shelter by Pizza Ranch from 8 to 11 a.m.

Then, Saturday afternoon and evening, head to downtown Monticello on E. First Street for more family fun. Corn hole tournaments will kick off at 4 p.m. There is no limit on the number of teams that can sign up.

“The more the merrier,” urged Hackney.

A street dance and live music by The Collective (3 to 6 p.m.) and Adam Keith (7 to 10 p.m.) will also take place downtown. There will also be food and beverage vendors: Taylor Concessions, Taco Express (La Hacienda food truck), and the Monticello Eagles Club.

First Street will be closed to traffic on Saturday beginning at noon from City Hall to the pocket park.

“We are looking forward to promoting community pride and having a fun-filled weekend,” Hackney said.