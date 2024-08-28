‘My first car…’

This is the sixth feature in a series about local residents reminiscing about their very first car.

“He saw his girl and his car ride off into the sunset…”

Mary and Quinn Phelan of Monticello have a shared love of classic cars. Quinn actually used to work on old cars when he was in high school; his passion stems that far back.

“I’ve had 67 cars since I was 16. Some I had for 10 days; some for 10 years,” he said. “I worked on Mustangs and Camaros in school.”

Mary and Quinn were friends and then started dating while attending Washington State University in the 1980s.

“We met in our first week of college in 1981 at a dorm party,” Quinn said. “We both grew up in Washington.”

At the time, Quinn owned a 1968 red Chevy Camaro.

“I think I paid $1,100 for it,” he recalled. “It was white. It had a crumby paint job, so I repainted it red.”

Quinn had a semester left of college when Mary graduated in 1985. She was heading to California for a job she secured. She needed a car to get to California, and Quinn needed the money, so he sold Mary his car.

“I paid him $2,000 for it,” she said. “So he saw his girl and his car ride off into the sunset.”

Mary had the car for about four years. She had it detailed, adding racing stripes down the sides.

There were some fun times with it… Mary recalled cruising “the loop” in Spokane, Wash., similar to “the loop” in Monticello.

Knowing the Camaro was a gas-guzzler, Mary sold it for $5,000 to a 16-year-old kid.

“It was not a good commuting car,” Mary said of sitting on the freeway in traffic. “People couldn’t believe that it was my daily car.”

Once when she was on the expressway in California, she turned the car off and it wouldn’t turn back on. Wearing a suit and heels, she got out of the car and started walking.

“This was before cell phones,” she said.

Another driver stopped her, warned her it was safe to walk on the expressway, and took her to a phone to call a tow truck.

The two broke up.

Mary remained in California for about 20 years.

“We kept in contact occasionally,” Quinn said.

The two ended up marrying other people. They got divorced.

Then, in 2002, Mary, who was single at the time, thought about taking a solo vacation to Hawaii.

“Seventeen years later, I called Quinn and asked if he wanted to go on vacation with me as a friend,” she said. “Thirty minutes later, he called me back and said he had his plane ticket.”

After a long-distance relationship, Mary ended up moving back to Washington.

“We weren’t getting any younger,” she said. “So I sold my house and moved.”

They got married in 2004.

In 2005, the Phelans about another 1968 Camaro via eBay. This one was dark blue.

“We bought it and brought it to Iowa,” Quinn said of when they moved to the Midwest. (Mary’s father also lived in Iowa.)

Quinn’s love of classic cars even played a role in his job. He worked at Yogi’s Inc. here in Monticello, a leading dealer in classic car/truck parts.

“We had a lot of fun with that Camaro,” he recalled. “We had it for 14 years.”

“He bought it for me as a Christmas present when we lived in Seattle,” Mary said. “He had it shipped from Florida.”

The couple took that car on the Hot Rod Power Tour once, a trip across the U.S.

Despite enjoying their Camaro, it did have some problems.

“We did not get what was advertised,” Quinn said. “I put a lot of money into that car.”

The couple then decided to just sell it eBay.

“We wanted to see what would happen,” Quinn said of how much it would bring in.

Prior to selling it online, Quinn was at a gas station and a random stranger offer him $30,000 on the spot for it!

They watched the bids come in on eBay one after another as the price rose higher and higher. Within the last few minutes of the auction, it increased by $10,000.

“We had our fun with it,” Mary said fondly. “It was sitting in the garage a lot.”

Quinn said having a Camaro, you get to experience the power and speed of the car.

“It would go so fast,” Mary said.

While the Phelans have said good-bye to their classic cars, they did just celebrate their 20th anniversary on July 20.

“We’ve known each other for 43 years,” Mary said.