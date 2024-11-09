‘My first car…’

This is the seventh feature in a series about local residents reminiscing about their very first car.

Since the mid-1970s, Charlie Becker of Monticello has owned 6.5 Volkswagen Beetles. (More on that half later…)

Growing up in Dubuque, Becker got his first job when he was 14 years old.

“Once I got my first paycheck, I bought a bike,” he recalled.

Becker has two brothers. As they all started to learn to drive, there was just the family station wagon.

“The crazy thing is we lived in Dubuque, but we bought the station wagon from Freese Motors in Monticello,” Becker said.

It wasn’t until his sophomore year of college that Becker, the CEO of Camp Courageous, bought his very first car.

“I hitchhiked everywhere before that, from Iowa City (where he went to college) to Dubuque,” he shared. “Back then, you had no problems at all (hitchhiking).”

When Becker as 19/20 years old, he purchased a blue 1966 VW Beetle for only $500.

“I was a poor college kid; I tracked every penny I spent on that car,” he said. “Having my own car gave me a great sense of freedom. I was no longer dependent on other people. This was a big financial wake-up call, though.”

In fact, Becker still has his original ledger he used to track the price of gas, car insurance, and maintenance he spent on his first car. For instance, for six months of car insurance from State Farm Insurance, he paid $136.

He was so detailed that he knew the exact date her purchased that car: July 26, 1974.

“That was my biggest financial move up to that point in my life,” he said. “Before that, I always mooched rides off people or they offered me rides.”

Becker bought the Beetle used in Dubuque while home from college. It had 88,488 miles on it.

“I had friends in high school who had Volkswagens,” he said of where his love for the car came from. “This car wasn’t exactly a chick magnet, but it certainly matched my personality. It’s humble and ordinary.”

While his first car had a few issues here and there, he recalled it being quite reliable.

“I had it for about two years,” he said.

Becker then bought a ’68 VW.

“I had that for a short time.”

So where does the half VW come from?

The retail store Gadzooks, which was a clothing store from the early 1990s until 2005, had a presence in malls all over the U.S. The store was known for having life-size versions of half (fronts and backs) of VW Beetles inside their stores used to display clothing, etc. When they filed for bankruptcy in 2004, Becker was one of the lucky ones to score half of a VW Beetle!

In 1975 Becker was working as an ambulance driver for the VA Hospital in Iowa City. His first traffic violation with the 1966 VW occurred that year… He was on his way from Dubuque to Storm Lake and picked up a friend along the way. In the middle of the night, they were pulled over for going 63 mph in 30 mph zone.

“I told the cops I needed my license because I was an ambulance driver,” he said.

In 1986, Coors Brewing Company, based in Colorado, finally allowed distribution of their beer over state lines. Prior to that though, Becker found himself driving to Colorado in his ’66 VW to buy Coors beer for his brother’s bachelor party.

“I filled up my car with Coors,” he reminisced. “Every inch of my car was full.”

A friend of Becker’s accompanied him on this voyage and drove the car back to Iowa to give Becker a rest. They got pulled over for speeding. Becker recalled being so nervous when they got pulled over with so much beer in the car.

“You couldn’t take Coors outside of Colorado,” he said.

In 1976, Becker was still in college in Iowa City. He student taught in Monticello at the time. He still had the ’66 VW.

“I would drive it from Iowa City to Monticello, then on to Dubuque (where he lived), and back to Iowa City. I put a lot of miles on it. Every once and a while, I’d get it serviced by Nick Sauser.”

Once the engine blew, that was the end of the 1966 VW…

Two years ago, Becker sold his last remaining VW Beetle.

“I had to start the process of getting rid of things,” he said fondly.