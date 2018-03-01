‘Pay It Ohnward’ benefits local organizations

The “Pay It Ohnward” campaign and “Grilling for Charity” initiative were designed to give individuals within the Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. organization the opportunity to use their time, talent and influence to generate change. These initiatives not only showcase the Ohnward culture and values, but in turn encourage others to give back as well. The goal is for the cycle to repeat and the impact it has on local communities, to multiply. The process was simple. The impact was substantial.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today