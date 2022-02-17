‘Peer to Peer’ elective creates inclusive school environment

“My goal is to create a school climate of acceptance and inclusivity,” shared Monticello High School Special Education Teacher Scott Hall.

During the January Monticello School Board meeting, Hall gave a presentation about his proposal to create a new high school elective course. That course, “Peer to Peer Support,” was supported by the board, to be offered to students 9-12 at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Hall, in his second year of teaching for the Monticello Community School District (MCSD), set out to find a way to meet the needs of higher-achieving learners who perhaps aren’t already engaged in such opportunities as Kirkwood, sports, etc., while also meeting the needs of students with disabilities by creating more authentic relationships.

“This course brings together neurotypical and neurodiverse students to create a culture on inclusivity,” explained Hall of Peer to Peer.

Hall plans to teach the non-required elective during this Social Skills instruction time. Rather than student with disabilities ask questions of their teachers and associates, the class brings general education students into the fold. Students with disabilities can bounce questions off their peers in terms of certain problems they might encounter, whether at school or home, and hear how to handle a situation directly from someone their own age.

“I can simulate a scenario and talk about it or act it out,” suggested Hall, “but that’s not authentic and I’m not a student. This gives the (general education) students more buy-in and they’re (students are with disabilities) learning from same-age peers.”

Hall first heard about Peer to Peer from a fellow colleague who took a training on the course through Grand Valley State University in Michigan. The information was passed onto Hall who thought the concept of turning it into an elective was the perfect opportunity.

Right now, Peer to Peer is a statewide initiative in all public schools in Michigan. Come this fall when the MCSD starts to offer the course, it will be only the fourth program like this in the Grant Wood AEA area.

“We’re on the leading edge of this,” praised Hall. “There are a couple hundred schools here and we’re the fourth one.”

Peer to Peer is an evidence-based practice.

“It provides tangible results for both groups (of students),” said Hall.

The program refers to general education students as “links.” Some of the positive outcomes for these students who take advantage of the class include:

• Develop problem-solving skills as they help their peers

• Leadership skills

• Develop an inclusive mindset

• Increased level of engagement. More active in class.

• Increased GPA and decreased absences for low-GPA students

• A sense of responsibility

• Understanding of neurodiverse person

For those students with disabilities:

• Authentic relationships and friendships. They have the opportunity to join in with people (peers) outside of school.

• Decreased reliance on paraprofessionals

• Increased quality of life

• Increased social and communication skills

Hall summarized that it’s similar to a mentorship program, intended to “create a better school climate.

“I’d love for this (class) to be seen all across the district in some fashion,” he said, hopeful. “You can’t start something like this too early; somebody needs to be willing to take it on and add it to their workload.”

It’s not very often a new elective gets added to the curriculum. While electives are optional for students, Hall hopes offering Peer to Peer in this way will get more students involved.

“They get credit for the class,” he said. “They get training on being peer mentors, and partnering with IEP (individualized education program) students throughout the building.”

Hall also hopes that once students take the class and enjoy the experience, they’ll want to become part of the rebooted Interact Club, of which Hall oversees as well.

“It’s another component,” he said of Peer to Peer. “It creates leadership skills they can take with them for life.”

Eventually, Hall foresees not only Peer to Peer, but also the Interact Club offering both groups of students community service opportunities to do together, creating a difference as one within their community.

The Coffee Shack, another aspect of Interact Club, also teaches the students entrepreneurial and employability skills, not to mention social skills.

“It comes down to a better school environment,” Hall offered of the overall goal.