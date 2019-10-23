‘Pink Out’ hits record donations

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:53pm
This year marks the eighth consecutive year the Monticello Express has organized the annual Pink Out event, which took place on Oct. 10.
The annual Pink Out raises awareness and money in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Last year, Pink Out raised over $3,500. Collectively, the event has raised over $15,000 in its eight years.
