‘Potsie’ and custom Mack Truck highlight O’Reilly Car Show

KCRG-TV9 presented the 54th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Customer Car Show last weekend (Feb. 25 and 26), at the Monticello Berndes Center. Owners of winning entries received McAllister Electrical Services Trophies and Citizens State Bank cash awards.

Entries came from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Rod Category

First place, Kevin Brammer, South Elgin, Ill., 1937 Ford Coupe; second place, Tim Weber, Cedar Falls, 1933 Ford Roadster; third place, Bob Erdman, Pickerel, Wis., 1932 Buick Coupe; fourth place, Steve Waln, Cedar Rapids, 1935 Chevy Coupe.

Custom Category

First place, Jim Kasper, Tipton, 1960 Ford Falcon; second place, Brett Benter, Monticello, 1955 Chevy Hardtop; third place, Lyle Kammer, Davenport, 1956 Chevy Hardtop; fourth place, Gary Gordon, New Lisbon, Wis., 1957 Chevy Station Wagon.

Machine Category

First place, Arnold Dyer, Rockford, Ill., 1961 Nash Metropolitan; second place, Bob Campbell, Le Mars, 1967 Chevy Camaro; third place, Jerry Bowers, Cedar Rapids, 1971 Plymouth Scamp; fourth place, Alan Zumbach, Anamosa, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am.

Pickup Category

First place, Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., 1950 Mack Truck; Dennis Schroeder, Malvern, 1957 Dodge Pickup; third place, Steve Malmberg, LeClaire, 1957 Ford Pickup; fourth place, Steve Schallay, Van Horne, 1966 Ford Bronco.

Competition Category

First place, Andy Fangman, Manchester, 1969 Chevy Camaro; second place, Jay Panko, Fremont, Neb., 2003 Panko T-speedster; third place, Brandon Zenger, Ames, 1922 Ford T-speedster; fourth place, Dana Moline, Tipton, 1941 Willys Coupe.

Motorcycle Category

First place, Rick Dozer, Sadieville, Ky., 1916 Harley Davidson Board Tracker; second place, Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian; third place, Dustin Werner, Valley Center, Kan., 2020 Werner Shovelhead Chopper; fourth place, Dustin Werner, Valley Center, Kan., 2016 Werner Shovelhead Chopper.

Best Paint

Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., 1950 Mack Truck.

Best Interior

Kevin Brammer, South Elgin, Ill., 1937 Ford Coupe.

Best Engine

Larry Lynch, West Branch, 1932 Ford Coupe.

Best Display

Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian.

People’s Choice

Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., 1950 Mack Truck.

People’s Choice Motorcycle

Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian.