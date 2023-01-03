‘Potsie’ and custom Mack Truck highlight O’Reilly Car Show

The celebrity guest at this year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Car Show was Anson Williams who played “Potsie” on Happy Days. The chamber ambassadors greeted him on Feb. 25. Giving The Fonz’s thumbs-up are Angie McDonough, Dianna Rucker, Tina McDonough, Gerald Retzlaff, Williams, Judy Tuetken, Lisa Folken, and show organizers Galen and Tom Muller. Back row, Audrey Savage, Rick Meyer, Tom Osborne, and Mark Spensley.

This 1964 Chevy Corvette Convertible is owned by Steve and Tracy Simbides of Marshalltown. (Photos by Kim Brooks)

This 1950 Mack Truck, owned by Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., was the hit of the O’Reilly Car Show over the weekend. It received three awards, including People’s Choice.

   KCRG-TV9 presented the 54th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Customer Car Show last weekend (Feb. 25 and 26), at the Monticello Berndes Center. Owners of winning entries received McAllister Electrical Services Trophies and Citizens State Bank cash awards.

   Entries came from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Rod Category

   First place, Kevin Brammer, South Elgin, Ill., 1937 Ford Coupe; second place, Tim Weber, Cedar Falls, 1933 Ford Roadster; third place, Bob Erdman, Pickerel, Wis., 1932 Buick Coupe; fourth place, Steve Waln, Cedar Rapids, 1935 Chevy Coupe.

Custom Category

   First place, Jim Kasper, Tipton, 1960 Ford Falcon; second place, Brett Benter, Monticello, 1955 Chevy Hardtop; third place, Lyle Kammer, Davenport, 1956 Chevy Hardtop; fourth place, Gary Gordon, New Lisbon, Wis., 1957 Chevy Station Wagon.

Machine Category

   First place, Arnold Dyer, Rockford, Ill., 1961 Nash Metropolitan; second place, Bob Campbell, Le Mars, 1967 Chevy Camaro; third place, Jerry Bowers, Cedar Rapids, 1971 Plymouth Scamp; fourth place, Alan Zumbach, Anamosa, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am.

Pickup Category

   First place, Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., 1950 Mack Truck; Dennis Schroeder, Malvern, 1957 Dodge Pickup; third place, Steve Malmberg, LeClaire, 1957 Ford Pickup; fourth place, Steve Schallay, Van Horne, 1966 Ford Bronco.

Competition Category

   First place, Andy Fangman, Manchester, 1969 Chevy Camaro; second place, Jay Panko, Fremont, Neb., 2003 Panko T-speedster; third place, Brandon Zenger, Ames, 1922 Ford T-speedster; fourth place, Dana Moline, Tipton, 1941 Willys Coupe.

Motorcycle Category

   First place, Rick Dozer, Sadieville, Ky., 1916 Harley Davidson Board Tracker; second place, Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian; third place, Dustin Werner, Valley Center, Kan., 2020 Werner Shovelhead Chopper; fourth place, Dustin Werner, Valley Center, Kan., 2016 Werner Shovelhead Chopper.

Best Paint

   Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., 1950 Mack Truck.

Best Interior

   Kevin Brammer, South Elgin, Ill., 1937 Ford Coupe.

Best Engine

   Larry Lynch, West Branch, 1932 Ford Coupe.

Best Display                                   

   Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian.

People’s Choice

   Jim Herrmann, Holman, Wis., 1950 Mack Truck.

People’s Choice Motorcycle

   Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian.

