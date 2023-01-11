‘Shrek the Musical, Jr.!’ to be presented at MHS
“Shrek the Musical, Jr!” will be presented by the Monticello High School drama department for three performances this weekend.
Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.
In a faraway swamp lives an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions.
When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task – if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.
Admission is $6 and can be paid at the gate.
CAST
Donkey – Julia Ambundo
Dragon – Claire Hogan
Gingy – Sam Ruchti
Lord Farquaad – Rylan Bertling
Pinocchio – Carleigh Achenbach
Princess Fiona – Lake Schnoor
Shrek – Carlos Lagunes-Torres
Baby Bear – Ashlynn Warner
Big Bad Wolf – Lorelei Rieken
Bishop – Neveah Norton
Captain of the Guard – Zander Alden
Dwarf – Marisa Kehoe
Knights – Alexis Orth, Lydia Ahlrichs, Mia Riches and Izzy Taylor
Little Ogre – Zoe Lagunes
Mama Bear – Stella Flynn
Mama Ogre – Meredith Parker
Papa Bear – Caleb Tubbs
Papa Ogre – Alex Oswald
Peter Pan – Emersen Verhagen
Pied Piper – Meghan Besler
Pigs – Royce Kiburz, Alex Oswald, Cole Bouska
Puss in Boots – Will Denemark
Storytellers – Jessica Stadtmueller, River Smith, Kendall Siebels
Ugly Duckling – Skylar Christensen
Wicked Witch – Destiny Wall
Duloc Singers – Annie Schlarmann, Riley Evans, Samara Olivarez, Vannessa Clapp
CREW
Student Director – Emma Schwendinger
Assistant to the Director – Kyrie Zimmerman
Publicity/Advertisements – Kaden McAtee, Leah Koehler
Props – Aedan Althoff, Anna Grant, Haley Larrimore, Langston Chaney, Lena Lippstock, Mace Schnoor, Macy Dusanek
Costumes/Makeup/Hair – Ashlynn Coohey, Kate DeMean
Lights/Sound – Bentley Martin, Eden Devilbiss, Quinn Thomas
Pit Band – Aedan Althoff, Alan Arriaga-Rangel, Ella Sauser, Kaden McAtee, Karli Schwendinger, Miranda Rieken, Porter Campbell, Trenton Seemann
Backstate/Set/Painting – Baylor Holub, Boe Jones, Charlie Bell, Gabi Barnhart, Ian Kennedy, Kiara Mysak, Kyle Arduser, Kyle Cox, Madison Lange, Malcolm Clark, Valerie Cupples, Zach Yates.