‘Shrek the Musical, Jr.!’ to be presented at MHS

Princess Fiona (center, played by Lake Schnoor) and Shrek (right, played by Carlos Lagunes- Torres) perform in a scene from “Shrek the Musical, Jr.!” (Photos courtesy of Timothy Flynn Photography)

Lord Farquaad (kneeling, played by Rylan Bertling) in “Shrek the Musical, Jr.!” with, from left: Lake Schnoor, Neveah Norton, Zander Alden, Alexis Camp, Mia Riches and Izzy Taylor.
Staff report

   “Shrek the Musical, Jr!” will be presented by the Monticello High School drama department for three performances this weekend.

   Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

   In a faraway swamp lives an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions.

   When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task – if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

   Admission is $6 and can be paid at the gate.

 

CAST

     Donkey – Julia Ambundo

     Dragon – Claire Hogan

     Gingy – Sam Ruchti

     Lord Farquaad – Rylan Bertling

     Pinocchio – Carleigh Achenbach

     Princess Fiona – Lake Schnoor

     Shrek – Carlos Lagunes-Torres

     Baby Bear – Ashlynn Warner

     Big Bad Wolf – Lorelei Rieken

     Bishop – Neveah Norton

     Captain of the Guard – Zander Alden

     Dwarf – Marisa Kehoe

     Knights – Alexis Orth, Lydia Ahlrichs, Mia Riches and Izzy Taylor

     Little Ogre – Zoe Lagunes

     Mama Bear – Stella Flynn

     Mama Ogre – Meredith Parker

     Papa Bear – Caleb Tubbs

     Papa Ogre – Alex Oswald

     Peter Pan – Emersen Verhagen

     Pied Piper – Meghan Besler

     Pigs – Royce Kiburz, Alex Oswald, Cole Bouska

     Puss in Boots – Will Denemark

     Storytellers – Jessica Stadtmueller, River Smith, Kendall Siebels

     Ugly Duckling – Skylar Christensen

     Wicked Witch – Destiny Wall

     Duloc Singers – Annie Schlarmann, Riley Evans, Samara Olivarez, Vannessa Clapp

CREW

     Student Director – Emma Schwendinger

     Assistant to the Director – Kyrie Zimmerman

     Publicity/Advertisements – Kaden McAtee, Leah Koehler

     Props – Aedan Althoff, Anna Grant, Haley Larrimore, Langston Chaney, Lena Lippstock, Mace Schnoor, Macy Dusanek

     Costumes/Makeup/Hair – Ashlynn Coohey, Kate DeMean

     Lights/Sound – Bentley Martin, Eden Devilbiss, Quinn Thomas

     Pit Band – Aedan Althoff, Alan Arriaga-Rangel, Ella Sauser, Kaden McAtee, Karli Schwendinger, Miranda Rieken, Porter Campbell, Trenton Seemann

     Backstate/Set/Painting – Baylor Holub, Boe Jones, Charlie Bell, Gabi Barnhart, Ian Kennedy, Kiara Mysak, Kyle Arduser, Kyle Cox, Madison Lange, Malcolm Clark, Valerie Cupples, Zach Yates.

