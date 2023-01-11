‘Shrek the Musical, Jr.!’ to be presented at MHS

“Shrek the Musical, Jr!” will be presented by the Monticello High School drama department for three performances this weekend.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

In a faraway swamp lives an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions.

When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task – if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Admission is $6 and can be paid at the gate.

CAST

Donkey – Julia Ambundo

Dragon – Claire Hogan

Gingy – Sam Ruchti

Lord Farquaad – Rylan Bertling

Pinocchio – Carleigh Achenbach

Princess Fiona – Lake Schnoor

Shrek – Carlos Lagunes-Torres

Baby Bear – Ashlynn Warner

Big Bad Wolf – Lorelei Rieken

Bishop – Neveah Norton

Captain of the Guard – Zander Alden

Dwarf – Marisa Kehoe

Knights – Alexis Orth, Lydia Ahlrichs, Mia Riches and Izzy Taylor

Little Ogre – Zoe Lagunes

Mama Bear – Stella Flynn

Mama Ogre – Meredith Parker

Papa Bear – Caleb Tubbs

Papa Ogre – Alex Oswald

Peter Pan – Emersen Verhagen

Pied Piper – Meghan Besler

Pigs – Royce Kiburz, Alex Oswald, Cole Bouska

Puss in Boots – Will Denemark

Storytellers – Jessica Stadtmueller, River Smith, Kendall Siebels

Ugly Duckling – Skylar Christensen

Wicked Witch – Destiny Wall

Duloc Singers – Annie Schlarmann, Riley Evans, Samara Olivarez, Vannessa Clapp

CREW

Student Director – Emma Schwendinger

Assistant to the Director – Kyrie Zimmerman

Publicity/Advertisements – Kaden McAtee, Leah Koehler

Props – Aedan Althoff, Anna Grant, Haley Larrimore, Langston Chaney, Lena Lippstock, Mace Schnoor, Macy Dusanek

Costumes/Makeup/Hair – Ashlynn Coohey, Kate DeMean

Lights/Sound – Bentley Martin, Eden Devilbiss, Quinn Thomas

Pit Band – Aedan Althoff, Alan Arriaga-Rangel, Ella Sauser, Kaden McAtee, Karli Schwendinger, Miranda Rieken, Porter Campbell, Trenton Seemann

Backstate/Set/Painting – Baylor Holub, Boe Jones, Charlie Bell, Gabi Barnhart, Ian Kennedy, Kiara Mysak, Kyle Arduser, Kyle Cox, Madison Lange, Malcolm Clark, Valerie Cupples, Zach Yates.