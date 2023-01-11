‘Summer of ’99 Tour’ coming to 2024 GJCF

While the weather may feel like fall or winter, a recent announcement concerning the 2024 Great Jones County Fair might have you thinking warmer weather…

The first entertainment announcement for the 2024 GJCF was announced on Monday morning, Oct. 30. Monticello, Iowa, will be a stop on the “Summer of ’99 Tour” featuring rock bands Creed and very special guests Switchfoot and Finger Eleven. The line-up takes the stage on Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. Track SRO (standing-room-only) tickets are $51. Amphitheater and seated hillside tickets are $46 each.

There are some opportunities to get tickets in advance of Friday. VIP pre-sale packages went on sale Tuesday, Oct. 31. Those were open to the general public. The artist pre-sale, via Creed, also went on sale Oct. 31.

The GJCF is offering pre-sale tickets of their own, with a limited amount available, from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. The price for the fair’s pre-sale is the same as the Nov. 3 sale price.

“There are fewer and fewer older rock bands than this out there touring,” explained GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli.

This is Creed’s first tour in over a decade.

As for how this came about, Gobeli shared that they put an offer out to Creed last summer.

“We were told they would be coming back and touring, so we went after them,” he said. “So it was in the works last year.”

As luck would have it, the representing agent for Creed is also the representing agent for Pitbull, who performed at the GJCF this past summer. The agent was on hand that day and night of the Pitbull concert and “was extremely happy with” the GJCF and what they had to offer.

“That got us on their tour,” added Gobeli. “We’re one of the only fairs on the tour.”

Monticello, Iowa, is the second stop on the “Summer of ’99 Tour.”

A note to those purchasing tickets for the July 19 concert line-up at the GJCF… If you choose the option to print your tickets at home, you will not have access to print them out until July 1. However, you will receive a confirmation email that your purchase was processed.

“This was at the request of the artist to reduce second-market re-sale,” Gobeli said.

The 2024 GJCF will include one night of rock, July 19, and two nights of country, July 18 and 20.

Be on the look-out for another entertainment announcement on Monday, Nov. 6. Those tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 10.