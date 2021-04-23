‘Wonderbooks’ now available at Monticello library

The Monticello Public Library has a new addition to its children’s book collection.

“Wonderbooks” are now available for check-out for those in second grade and younger.

Wonderbooks are books that come equipped with a device attached to the book that reads the book aloud as the child follows along. At the end of the book, Wonderbook asks the child questions about the plot and characters of the book, basic reading comprehension. They are essentially ready-to-play audiobooks.

“They ask the kids questions to prompt discussion about what they listened to,” explained Library Director Michelle Turnis.

Right now, the library has 30 Wonderbooks in its collection. Turnis said by the end of the year, they plan to have a total of 75.

The majority of the Wonderbooks right now are picture books for young kids. There are also a few chapter books for those in grades second through fourth.

“These are good if your kid has a favorite book they want you to read over and over again, five million times,” Turnis said of allowing Wonderbook to read it aloud, giving Mom and Dad a break.

The Wonderbook chapter books for older kids help with word recognition and sounding words out your child may not be familiar with.

Stop in the Monticello library or call 319-465-3354 to checkout or reserve a Wonderbook.