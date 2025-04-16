’25 GJCF stock car races canceled

The Great Jones County Fair (GJCF) has had auto/stock car races since 1950.

“Entertainment offered this year, for the first time, stock car races, which were gaining wide interest. The fair association had sought to satisfy all tastes and found more than 25,000 people jamming the grounds on Saturday, the last day of the fair, for the event.” (Source: “A Hundred Years of History: The Great Jones County Fair Centennial” book)

Late last week, the GJCF had to make the difficult decision and announcement that “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we regret to announce that we will no longer be able to host the beloved stock car races. We understand how much this tradition means to many, and we are actively working to bring an exciting track event to fill this time on Saturday.”

However, stock car races are not gone forever…

“The future of stock car races is not done at the fair,” said GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli.

With less than 100 days until the 2025 GJCF, some decisions have to be made now more than ever.

“We’re working on a replacement for Saturday for this year,” offered Gobeli. “We’re not sure what it’ll be yet, but we hope to have something within 30 days.”

The fair put off making this unfortunately decision as long as they could. It came down to the cost of insurance and finding someone to insure the fair for the event.

“It’s all insurance driven,” said Gobeli. “Gus was doing a great job. The track was getting better every year; cars were able to go faster; it was all going in the right direction.”

He said there have been some rumors that the Saturday night concert, HARDY, required more time to set up the stage.

“That is not the case. It had nothing to do with the entertainment contract.”

But, without the entertainment, without the people who attend the fair and pay gate admission, the fair wouldn’t be able to cover the cost of improvements throughout the barns and around the fairgrounds.

“Some fairs have no other streams of income,” said Gobeli. “Last year was a perfect weather year for us. People took in the stock care races and then stuck around and took in other parts of the fair, too.”

Hughes Racing, Gus Hughes, took over organizing and promoting the races in 2014. Prior to that, Jerry Blue, Greater Iowa Racing, ran the races for 20 years.

There used to be two days of races, Saturday and Sunday. Following COVID in 2020, it went to just one day, Saturday.

Following last summer’s fair, Gobeli said their insurance company notified them that the cost would go up substantially for the races due to nationwide claims.

“Some fairs have a promoter and they ensure the venue,” said Gobeli.

A couple of months ago, Hughes and Gobeli started having the conversation about whether they needed to have an outside vendor/promoter come in to handle the races and then carry their own insurance for the event.

“But we weren’t able to put the puzzle pieces together,” Gobeli noted. “There are only two insurance companies that even issue insurance for stock care races anymore. The numbers have gone down. There are more rules and stipulations.”

For one, the fair would have to install a new perimeter fence around the track to protect the crowd watching the races. There are also other safety improvements needed.

“It’s not only about the racers, but the people in the stands and on the hillside,” said Gobeli.

So while the races are out for 2025, the fair and Hughes are working together and they continue to have conversations with insurance companies to find a solution for the future of racing at the GJCF.

“It’s not necessarily gone forever,” Gobeli said with hope.