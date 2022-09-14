“No Littering” sign to hinder the Goedken

Mayor Dave Goedken reported on the condition of the park and ride during his report as part of the Sept. 6 Monticello City Council meeting.

“It’s in tough shape,” he said.

Goedken said a vehicle had to be removed from the property. The abundance of garbage has been an issue. And it’s hard to get a mower through the lot with the amount of loose gravel.

“The weeds are 2 feet tall,” he said.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said his department doesn’t provide regular maintenance of the park and ride, but they do check on the property from time to time.

“I question whether we’re responsible for the garbage,” voiced Goedken.

He suggested the city put up a “no Littering” sign to hinder the amount of trash and people cleaning out their vehicles on the premises.

“We tried a dumpster, but people keep filling it with stuff,” Kahler said.

In the absence of using a mower to control the weeds, Goedken said the city’s contractor will spray.

“And what about the lights?” questioned Goedken of adding some security to the area.

Kahler said he is waiting on a quote from Alliant Energy for the lighting.

“I looked into solar, but it’s quite a bit more with a battery pack,” offered Kahler.

Goedken also reported that the wooden parking posts are either broken off or rotting.

“Unfortunately, there is a lack of respect for it,” he said of public use. “I suggest we remove all of the posts.”

Council member Candy Langerman asked if the city needed to seek the DOT’s permission for anything done to the park and ride property.

“It’s state area that we maintain,” said Kahler. “I say we maintain it.”

Goedken urged the members of the council to drive out and look at the situation at the park and ride for themselves.

In other city business:

• During the Open Forum, Bud Coyle brought his complaints on the condition of Oakwood Cemetery.

“Why can’t you keep the cemetery up?” he asked.

Goedken explained that Public Works employees recently spent some time assisting in mowing and maintenance of the cemetery.

“Maybe we need to reach out to the community for volunteers,” he suggested. “Or we need an additional full-time person to help.”

Kahler said Parks and Rec employees have helped as well.

• The council approved FY 2021-22 Street Finance Report.

• The council approved a Letter of Engagement with Lynch Dallas P.C. for legal services related to financing the new sewer treatment plant.

The standard fee is $165 per hour, with a not-to-exceed price of $3,000, plus out-of-pocket expenses not-to-exceed $500.

• Monticello’s official Trick-or-Treat night will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• The council approved a bid of $555 from Jim Eby for a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup.

Two bids were received. The other bid, from Hughes Garage, came in at $375.

• City Administator Russ Farnum reported that Horsfield Construction was on site on N. Sycamore Street last week working on sidewalk repairs.

Farnum indicated that the heaving issues associated with some sidewalks and driveways may not be the fault of the contractor.

“It could be the fill, weather conditions, a number of factors,” he said. “They are taking out the sidewalks, driveway approaches, and putting down tile. The city is paying for the extra tiling.”

• Kahler reported that the city has an excessive amount of material at the Yard Waste Site that they are desperate to get rid of.

“If the city trucks need to haul stuff 10 miles outside of the city, who cares,” voiced Goedken. “We need to do everything we can to get rid of it. You don’t have to live in town to come and get material.”