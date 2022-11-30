10 years later

Nov. 28 marked the 10-year anniversary of the downtown fire in Monticello. The landscape downtown along the first block of E. First Street looks a lot different today than it did that cold morning 10 years ago…

A 911 call went out at 3:33 a.m. that Wednesday morning, reporting a large structure fire behind the first block on E. First Street.

Former Monticello Police Officer Corey Roberts was on duty at the time the call went out. He immediately started evacuating tenants in the upper-story apartments along the south side of First Street.

At the time, retired Monticello Fire Chief Mark Stoneking said they didn’t know the extent of the fire until the department arrived in scene.

“We knew it was interior,” Stoneking said during a 2012 interview.

Shortly after the MFD was on scene, the Anamosa Fire Department was called in to provide mutual aid. In all, four fire departments were called to assist: Anamosa, Hopkinton, Manchester, and Cascade. Manchester was called in due to their ladder truck that was needed to fight the fire from above the downtown buildings.

Once the fire was under control in the back alley, between the Monticello Express and Monticello Carpet & Interiors, the firefighters were able to enter the buildings to fight the fire from inside.

The fire impacted four businesses and their upstairs apartments: Keleher’s Jewelry, Tease Salon & Spa, Monticello Carpet & Interiors, and Home Furniture Gallery.

At the time, Stoneking remarked that a large portion of the MC&I building was severely damaged by the fire and water, as was Tease Salon. Keleher’s and the furniture store, which was owned by Bob Chronowski, took on extensive smoke damage.

Police Chief Britt Smith later shared that the fire was ruled accidental and not suspicious in nature. It originated in the back of MC&I.

Throughout the early morning hours and into the afternoon on Nov. 28, a portion of E. First Street/Highway 38 was shut down to traffic as the MFD remained on scene to put out any hotspots.

Following the fire, three of the affected businesses remained in business: Keleher’s MC&I, and Home Furniture Gallery. Tease Salon, owned by Carrie Schroder, was planning to open for the first time on Nov. 28, the day of the fire.

Keleher’s relocated to Armin Plaza along S. Main Street. MC&I rebuilt within the same footprint on E. First Street. Chronowski closed the furniture store in February 2022.

Two buildings were demolished in mid-2013: Keleher’s and Tease Salon, which was owned by Steve Intlekofer. This eventually made way for the downtown pocket park, which was dedicated in 2016, and the parking lot located between the Express and Affordable Hazards Removal, also owned by Intlekofer.

Within a few days, some of the businesses found alternative locations to get back into the swing of things.

MC&I is owned by John Althoff. His son, Joel, owner of ITS in Monticello, recalled being surprised by the early morning phone call on Nov. 28, 2012.

“Many thoughts were running through my head prior to getting down to the scene,” said Althoff.

Sandy Moats, former manager of MC&I, remembers that morning well, having worked by herself the night before. As the keyholder of the business, she received a phone call from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, asking that someone come and unlock the store.

Moats said flames in the upper windows were visible as she made her way to First Street. She said it was surreal to see the building on fire.

MC&I was well into their holiday décor season, which meant they needed to reopen fast. They set up office space inside ITS to continue to respond to emails and place customers’ orders. Moats said they had several orders for window blinds that were scheduled to be installed the day after the fire.

When the former MC&I building came down, Moats said it was sad to see because it was so historic. However, she was supportive of seeing the business rebuilt downtown and remain in business for the community.

Moats was also a member of the pocket park committee, wanting to see a positive outcome from such a negative situation. She said the Althoff family had such faith in the community wanting to see more for the downtown. She commented the owners could have easily walked away from the whole situation. She said a new, attractive building and the pocket park were the silver linings.

“The building was the heart of the downtown,” commented Althoff. “It was a strong retail presence.”

Althoff also recognized Moats and former employee, Diane Gray, for their community involvement in downtown organizations.

“We believed that not rebuilding would leave both a physical and symbolic void,” he added.

The Althoffs were also behind the pocket park project, seeing it was a unique downtown community feature and a creative way to utilize empty space.

“We are very fortunate that we are located in such a supportive community,” praised Althoff. “We are very thankful for that support.”

Then-city administrator, Doug Herman, offered, “We cannot say enough how important the reconstruction of MC&I was (for the downtown). The Althoff family’s commitment to the downtown made it much easier for the city council to also commit to the downtown.”

Tom Kelher, owner of Keleher’s Jewelry, recalled receiving an early-morning phone call from Stoneking regarding a downtown fire.

“I hurried down,” he said.

Keleher asked if he’d be able to retrieve anything from inside the store. Once he opened the front door, though, the amount of smoke inside and now rolling out of the building turned him away.

The end of the year is also a busy time for Keleher’s as they enter the holiday season. Thanks to family, friends, and members of the community, Keleher’s was able to reopen shortly after the fire.

A lot of time was spent cleaning, re-tagging, and re-packaging jewelry at the Keleher home.

Keleher’s has been at its current location since early 2013.

Of seeing the downtown now, Kelher remarked that, “in the long-run, it strengthened the community.

“A good misfortune came out of a bad misfortune,” he added.

After being downtown for 19 years, Keleher said it was hard to leave, but his “new” location serves the business quite well.

Herman and his family lived in the upstairs apartment above Java Jones at the time of the fire. Herman said he woke up and could see flashing emergency lights coming from the downtown.

“When I walked downtown, I remember thinking two distinct things: First, how terrible this was for the community; and second, how much worse it could have been,” he shared.

Herman puts the fire and the positives that came from it top on the list of major incidents and accomplishments in his tenure with the city.

“Monticello is not the first community to experience a downtown fire,” he said. “Many end up with ‘greenspace,’ or a bench or two with flower pots. A decision was quickly made that we needed to do more than that; we needed an end result that looked intentional, not merely a reaction to having a hole in the downtown.

“The pocket park has been looked at by other communities as a guide as to how to deal with a downtown fire,” continued Herman, “how to take the lemons and make lemonade; not just Country Time Lemonade, but fresh-squeezed lemonare!”

Dena Himes was mayor of Monticello at the time of the fire. She remembers seeing so many firefighters all working together to help Monticello.

“All of their attention was towards saving our downtown,” she said.

Seeing them “battling this devastating fire and rushing to secure people who lived in the buildings,” Himes said her respect for the firefighters grew to a whole new level.

Himes said she felt helpless thinking about the business and building owners, as well as the employees impacted.

“I knew this was going to be a long road no matter how badly our downtown was burnt.”

Of the creation of the pocket park, Himes said the project brought about something beautiful in the midst of devastation.

“When I drive through our downtown, I feel a sense of pride for everything our community has overcome and achieved,” she praised. “While we still have aways to go with our downtown, we are definitely on the right path.”