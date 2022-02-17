100th Avenue established as level C roadway

A public hearing was held during the Feb. 8 Jones County Supervisor meeting concerning 100th Avenue from Highway 64 to Madison Road in Madison Township.

The Engineer’s Office proposed establishing the road as a level C versus a level B.

“A level B is generally a fair-weather roadway,” explained County Engineer Derek Snead.

Anytime this particular stretch of 100th Avenue sees any sort of moisture, Snead said ruts start to develop and it becomes difficult to maintain.

Becoming a level C road means that this portion of the road would only to accessible to Secondary Roads, emergency vehicles, utility companies, and landowners. A locked gate will be erected for limited use only.

“General use goes down and the road stays in better shape,” added Snead.

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said Secondary Roads did some rehab to the roadway last fall, anticipating a change in service level.

With no one against the change, members of the Tjaden family who live on 100th Avenue were present to express their thoughts for wanting the road turned into a level C.

“We’d like to see it gated,” they said. “We’d prefer to see it closed, but we’ll go this route.”

The family presented a file folder full of documents and photos from over the years about the condition, damages, and situation on 100th Avenue.

“It’s been a nightmare for us,” they added. “We’re very much in favor of what you’re proposing at this time.”

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said he receives a phone call about this stretch of roadway at least once a year.

The Tjadens said they originally signed a petition to close the road back in 2015.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he was contacted by Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Miller, who is in favor of this action as well due to the continued criminal activity that takes place out there.

“Law enforcement will still have access (to the road) if needed,” offered Snead.

He said the change will take effect once Secondary Roads places level C signs along 100th Avenue.

“It’ll take some time to order signs, weather-permitting,” he said of the timeframe.

In other county business:

• Snead informed the board that a motor grader arrived Feb. 3. This new machine replaces a 2011 model.

• The board signed the county farm three-year lease over to Justin Buck, who had a bid of $46,512.

• The board approved the Board of Health’s appointment of Gina Clymer as a Community Health assistant.

Clymer will start on Feb. 22, working part-time at first, moving into full-time, 40 hours a week. Her pay will be $21 an hour.

“I’ll appreciate the help,” thanked Public Health Director Jess Wiedenhoff.

• Three bids came in for the bridge replacement project on Buffalo Road. Bids ranged from $759,906.71 to $852,959.20. The engineer’s estimate was $750,000.

The Engineer’s Office will review the bids and make a recommendation to the board at their next meeting.