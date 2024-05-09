12th Annual Monti in Motion car show planned for Sept. 15

The 12th Annual Monti in Motion downtown car show is fast approaching.

Monticello, IA Main Street has taken over the event, noting that the car show takes place in the heart of the Main Street district on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“This provides us with an opportunity to have some different interaction in our downtown,” urged Main Street Director Brian Wolken. “Main Street took over this event and anticipates an opportunity for future growth.”

Monti in Motion will be held along E. First Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entire street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the car show starts at 7 a.m. There is no cost to register, though Main Street will be taking donations to go toward improvements throughout the downtown district.

All years, makes, and models of cars and trucks are welcome for display downtown throughout the day. Wolken said people can also feel free to bring their motorcycles and tractors. ATVs are not allowed.

Several awards will also be handed out at the end of the day, including People’s Choice and some local celebrity-voted awards.

Aside from the slew of classic cars and trucks on display, there will also be a 50/50 raffle. Downtown food vendors will include RoobieQ (Rob and Jennifer Scherrman) and Ice Cream Island.

Following the end of the car show, Wolken encourages vehicle owners to cruise down Pinehaven Drive, past both Pennington Square Assisted Living and Monticello Nursing and Rehab Campus, to show off their vehicles for the residents, too.

The day before Monti in Motion will be the Monticello Fire Department fundraiser “Battle of the DJs,” also downtown. Wolken said having both events in one weekend is an opportunity to attract people downtown.

“Maybe this will spur others to bring their event downtown,” he said.