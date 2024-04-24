150th time capsule items on display

Thirty-eight years ago, Monticello celebrated its sesquicentennial (150th) in 1986.

That summer, numerous items were secured from the residents, businesses, and organizations of Monticello to place inside a vault (time capsule) that was located in front of the Community Building. A couple of weeks ago, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center unveiled the plethora of items that were contained within that vault.

“We started pulling everything out to see how much we had,” said Heritage Board member Bob Hendricks. “So we just decided to pull the trigger.”

While it was noted not to open the vault until 2036, Monticello’s bicentennial (200th), the Heritage Center board of volunteers felt that by waiting another 12 years, so many of the movers and shakers who spearheaded the 150th celebration might no longer be with us.

“I was 14 in 1986; I’ll be in my mid-60s by then,” shared Hendricks of 2036. “So we took the initiative.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” he continued of what was inside. “There are so many souvenirs and letters people wrote. It was neat to see. Your mind immediately goes back to 1986, a time before we had cell phones and computers.”

About a year ago, Dr. Richard Wolken, who was active with the sesquicentennial committee, went to the Heritage Center to see if they’d be interested in housing several boxes of items from inside the vault. In addition to those souvenirs and mementos, there was also a granite gravestone-type of capstone that noted the date of the sesquicentennial and when the capsule should be opened.

“He (Wolken) brought in like eight boxes of contents that we just put aside in our downstairs storage,” Hendricks said.

Recalling many of the festivities throughout the four-day sesquicentennial, Hendricks felt those who were a part of it then might want to reminiscence and share those fond memories with their kids and grandkids today.

“They might enjoy looking back now versus waiting until 2036,” he said.

It’s hard to imagine just how much was sealed away the last 38 years…

• 150th commemorative pens

• 150th commemorative buttons and pins

• 150th commemorative hats

• Letters to future generations

• Rosters of sports teams

• Receipts from various businesses noting the cost of goods and services

• VHS tapes and cassette tapes of the events throughout the four-day celebration

• Original photos from those events and activities

• A mile-long list of everyone who attended the burying and sealing of the time capsule

By stopping in the Heritage Center now, you can view these items, which are currently on display in the main hall. The Center is open on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hendricks said this spring, they plan to reach out to many of those who were around in 1986, or their families who are still in town, to see if they’d have any interest in taking part in a series of events this summer centered around Monticello’s 150th birthday.

“We’ll be looking at putting together an event, maybe over the Fourth of July, to showcase these items, especially those (items) that are still sealed.”

The time capsule contained numerous letters and large envelopes that Hendricks wanted to respect by keeping them sealed.

“We want permission from those families to open these envelopes,” asked Hendricks.

He suggested that those who wrote the letters, or their descendants, would enjoy opening the envelopes themselves and reading and sharing what’s been kept inside for almost 40 years.

For instance, there is a letter written by Mary Norlin, wife of C.L. “Gus” Norlin. The sealed envelope reads: “To my descendants – May you always be faithful.”

There are two letters written by Stan and Sue Burrichter, and another by their daughter Angie (Burrichter) Farmer.

Last year, Hendricks interviewed long-time Monticello residents and families about their history in town, reminiscing about the past. Each month, he conducted those interviews on Facebook Live, securing hundreds of viewers and followers via the Heritage Center’s Facebook page.

Due to that success, he suggested using Facebook Live yet again as families opened and unveiled their parents’ or grandparents’ letters.

Some of those who served on the sesquicentennial committee are still around today. Hendricks said it might be fun to have a Q&A event as people shared their memories of the celebration and all the work that went into the planning.

“It’s a chance for those who were involved then to look back at where our community has come from,” urged Hendricks.

Throughout the four-day celebration, there was a beard contest, a Miss Monticello pageant, a community theatrical performance, and dozens and dozens of musical and entertainment acts.

“I think people will get a kick out of seeing themselves in the photos and movies from then, and want to share those with their families,” added Hendricks.