

Library board member Joey Ellison and his daughter Danielle, help kids paint rocks to create their own tic tac toe game. There were several outdoor activities for families at the library’s anniversary event.



Congratulating the Monticello Public Library on its 15th anniversary on June 10 were members of the Chamber Ambassadors. From left are Angie McDonough, Tina McDonough, Judy Tuetken, Penny Schmit, Michelle Turnis, Molli Hunter, City Administrator Russ Farnum, and Sue Ballou.



Jon and Donna Husman visit with Librarian Penny Schmit. The library invited the public inside during the anniversary celebration to see the new furniture throughout. Jon Husman is also a past library board member.



Jones County’s Little Sir Dairyman and Miss Squirt, Karson Bergfeld of Cascade and MaryEllen Smith of Hopkinton serve ice cream cups to the public at the Monticello library’s 15th anniversary celebration. (Photos by Kim Brooks)