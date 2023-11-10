1955 Navy jet crash reminiscent of recent crash in South Carolina

This story, a part of Monticello's history, was brought to our attention by Dave Hosch.

Sixty-seven years ago, on Oct. 6, 1955, at about 10 a.m., a F3H-2N Demon Navy jet plant crashed in a cornfield in Castle Grove Township in a field owned by Steve McDonell. The crash took place 300 yards from any farm buildings or structures.

The odd thing about this incident is the fact that the pilot was nowhere to be found; it was pilotless.

This incident is quite similar to a recent pilotless F-35 Marine Corps jet that crashed on Sept. 17 in South Carolina. In that case, just as in the 1955 jet crash in Monticello, the pilot ejected before the plane crashed to the ground.

The Oct. 10, 17, and 20, 1955 issues of the Monticello Express chronicled the crash in Castle Grove…

It was reported that the jet "plunged" 500 miles an hour into McDonell's cornfield, about 8 miles northwest of Monticello.

"Explosion-like noises" could be heard throughout the city and rural areas.

"The plane began diving, banking, and circling on its final glide at an estimated altitude of 150 feet…," according to the Oct. 10, 1955, Express. "The runaway plane flew without guidance for some 30 minutes and about 220 miles before crashing into the field and spreading wreckage over a wide area."

The Oct. 20, 1955, Express shared a story from the St. Louis Globe-Democrat that told of the pilot's experience.

George Mills, 33, was the test pilot of the "pilotless" jet. He ejected himself from the apparent crash-landing near Carrollton, Ill., 40 miles north of St. Louis. Mills ejected at around 9:15 a.m.; the jet reported crashed in Monticello 45 minutes later. (Monticello is 256 miles direct north of Carrollton, Ill.)

According to Mills: "The ground and everything over the nose of the plane had blurred. The forces I felt indicated my speed was considerably higher than I thought, although I had no experience with ejecting."

The plane's manufacturer was McDonnell Aircraft Corporation based out of St. Louis. Mills reported that he "was hanging upside down by his belt at the time of bailing out, at an altitude of 20,000 to 25,000 feet" and "had a difficult time breathing."

When he landed in Carrollton, he walked about a fourth of a mile before he saw a young boy. The boy ran to get his father to provide aid to Mills. Once he arrived at a hospital, he was suffering from broken bones in his right foot.

The Oct. 20 article continued, "McDonnell officials said it is believed that had he (Mills) stayed in the plane, he would have been unconscious in seconds and would not have gotten out alive."

The Demon jet exploded into five pieces upon impact: two wings, the tail assembly, the jet engine, and the cockpit.

"As soon as the plane hit the ground, parts of it burst into flames and heavy black smoke started spurting upward," noted the Express.

Those locals first to arrive at the Steven McDonell farm were Donald Tharp, Francis Miller, and Art Wernimont.

"Wernimont said they believed the pilot was still in the plane and they wanted to get him out as soon as possible."

The Express shared that "there were conflicting reports about the canopy of the ejected cockpit striking and killing a railroad section worker near where the pilot landed."

The impact of the jet dug a hole in McDonell's field about 3 feet deep. The jet swept a path about 60 feet wide and 1,000 feet long before it stopped.

"Little of the plane was left intact."

Miller was quoted in the Express as saying, "I don't think the jet motor was running after the explosion. There was a sickening thud when it hit the ground. It bounced twice."

Delaware County Deputy Sheriff W.M. Spaight said that his office "picked up a radio call concerning the pilotless aircraft about 20 minutes before the crash.

Minutes following the crash, highway patrolmen, other law enforcement officers, and Monticello and Hopkinton firefighters were alerted.

The county roads and fields were quite muddy, but somehow a Hopkinton fire truck was able to pull near the wreckage to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the field. Firemen also helped to police the area, as hundreds of onlookers and sightseers drove to the scene to scour for souvenirs of the wreckage. Many townspeople walked more than half a mile after leaving their cars a distance away from the scene, climbing field fences, jumping creeks, and dodging through rows of corn.

Two days later, a crew of six Navy men and three trucks from Glenview, Ill., arrived in Monticello to see what could be salvaged from the crash. Debris was seen scattered over a 3-acre area.

Representatives from McDonnell Aircraft also arrived to find and secure the black box from the jet.

Meeting with the Navy and Aircraft teams were Police Chief Donald Gilmore, Jones County Sheriff Dreibelbis, Express News Editor Fred Tunks, and local pilots David Cuckler and Gerald Pasker.

The Demon jet soon earned the nickname "Corn picker" due to the 3 acres of cornstalks that were knocked to the ground, some burned, some buried in the ground.

"Hundreds of ears of corn were ripped from their stalks ­-- some of it husked as clean as a whistle," noted the Express.