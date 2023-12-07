2008 GJCF Queen looks back on her reign

In 2008, seven young ladies in Jones County ran for the coveted title of Fair Queen. Kelley (Jamison) Maassen, 16, of Anamosa was crowned queen that year.

“It’s been so long, yet it feels like yesterday,” she reflected.

Maassen and her husband, Jeff, now reside in South Dakota with their two young kids.

She said they still make it a priority to attend the Great Jones County Fair, especially the Beef Show, where Maassen exhibited herself when she was in 4-H.

Maassen’s parents, Andy and Becky Jamison, still farm in the Anamosa area.

“My dad just retired after over 20 years with the Jones County Cattlemen,” shared Maassen.

At 16, Maassen was one of the youngest fair queen candidates.

“I was going to be a junior in high school,” she said.

At the time, Linda Kahler and Marcia Kray ran the queen pageant.

“My family and Linda’s grew up together.”

Kahler initially asked Maassen’s older sister if she would be interested in running for fair queen.

“That was not her thing,” noted Maassen.

So then, Maassen expressed interest and decided to run.

“I wanted to get some experience and run the next year,” she said, not anticipating she’d ever be crowned her first year.

Maassen and her siblings grew up in 4-H, members of the Jackson Wise Owls Club.

“We never missed a fair,” she said of their home away from home. “We were there from sun-up to sun-down. For me, the fair is very nostalgic.”

After high school, Maassen attended Iowa State University and earned a degree in agriculture education. She now works for WinField United, whose parent company is Land O’Lakes.

“I’m still connected to agriculture. We grow corn and soybeans, and raise cow/calves.”

Looking back on her time with the queen pageant, Maassen said it was held that year at the Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa. Much time today, the girls had an interview portion, formal wear, a skit, and a question-and-answer session.

“The skit was new to the pageant.”

A fan of Miranda Lambert, who first performed at the GJCF in 2005, Maassen sang snippets of Lambert’s songs for her skit.

On Tuesday night before the announcement was made, Maassen said didn’t have any expectations.

“It’ll be what it’ll be,” she said. “I knew I was going to have a fun fair week ahead of me.”

When her name was called as queen, she was shocked.

Aside from showing in the Beef Show that year, Maassen was kept quite busy every day of the fair.

Because she was just 16 and didn’t have her own means of transportation, her older sister was tasked with chauffeuring Maassen to and from the fair for the entire week.

“Storms postponed the concert one night,” she said.

With the Fair Board at the time meeting following the concerts, Maassen said their meeting didn’t take place until 1 a.m.

“While I grew up with the fair, it was neat to see a different perspective. People have so much passion for the fair; it’s some people’s whole world.”

Maassen then went to compete at the Iowa State Fair and was named Second Runner-up that year. She was one of the youngest competitors there that year.

“I did not expect that,” she said of her placing. “I had to borrow a (formal) dress because I didn’t have one, having not attended prom yet.”

Taking in the State Fair, Maassen said, “I was pretty naive. I had never been to other county fairs, yet everyone knew about the GJCF. It was pretty cool and humbling.

“That whole experience was a huge growth experience for me,” she continued. “I made friends with girls I still stay connected with today. When I go back (to the fair), I still so many of the same faces.”

Having returned to the fair these past 15 years since her crowning, Maassen said it’s fun to still be a part of the GJCF family.

“Once you’re a fair queen, you’re always a fair queen,” she said with pride. “That year put a bow on top of all of my hard work. It helped to shape me into who I am today, and I’m grateful for the experience.”

With two kids of her own now, both under the age of 3, Maassen eagerly wants them to experience exhibiting livestock at the county fair level.

“It’s important to us to raise our kids around ag.”