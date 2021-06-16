2015 GJCF royalty take over Queen Contest, pageant

The 11 candidates running for 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen were announced on June 9 during the GJCF Kick-off event in Monticello.

Those candidates include: Grace Lubben, Adel Hogan, Lillian Strait, Kelsey Adams, Bronwyn Hodge, Elizabeth Riniker, DeLainy Fellinger, Karli Recker, Callie Lynch, Brooklyn Stark, and Reagan Schneiter.

Taking over the queen contest this year are 2015 GJCF Queen Ellen Schlarmann and 2015 GJCF Princess Calli McQuillen.

In 2020, both ladies were set to take over the reins from long-time contest organizer Marcia Kray. But due to the pandemic, the fair was force to modify its events and the queen contest did not take place.

“We didn’t know if the fair would even happen at that time,” said Schlarmann of preparing last summer.

Both were asked by GJCF General Manager John Harms to run the contest for 2021.

“We’re both super passionate about the fair,” said McQuillen.

When hearing from a few past fair queens during the kick-off event, they all said they wanted to run for queen because they live and breathe the fair.

McQuillen said she and Schlarmann both attended the same high school, both ran track, but they were a grade apart. It wasn’t until they both ran for fair queen that their friendship grew considerably.

“We never really talked to each other, and then at the (queen) contest we grew a connection and we’re great friends today,” shared McQuillen.

Schlarmann said, for her, wanting to help with the contest is about giving back to the community who supported her during her run and win at the Iowa State Fair.

“I was hesitant to run myself initially,” she said. ‘But I realized I had nothing to lose.”

Both said they gained so much from the contest experience, including developing their professional and communication skills, interview skills, and made lifelong friends.

“There are candidates from all other towns in Jones County,” said Schlarmann.

She said working with this year’s candidates is also an opportunity for her to “help these young women learn their potential.”

Since they started planning and securing candidates, so much has been taking place behind the scenes, more than the public realizes. The two gals are also working with Melissa Wolken, their fair board representative, and Abby Jaeger, on social media and technology.

McQuillen said it helps that she and Schlarmann are close in age to the candidates because they can relate to one another.

“We’re close to their stage in life and can connect with them,” she explained. “This is a sensitive stage in life. We understand the nerves they’re experiencing running for fair queen.”

Having gone through and won the State Fair Queen Pageant, Schlarmann is able to bring some new insight into the pageant this year, which has prompted some changes.

“The interview is the biggest change,” teased McQuillen. “Because Ellen has been through the State Fair process, we want to make this like the State Fair and how they run their queen contest.”

The candidates will still have a single interview with all three judges. But, in addition, they’ll have a one-minute interview with rapid-fire questions, as well as group interview with all 11 candidates.

Of expanding the Q&A portion, Schlarmann said you never know as county fair or state fair queen when you’ll be handed a microphone and asked to speak on the spot. Having the girls answer several questions makes them think on their feet.

Another change… instead of each girl having her own fishbowl question, they’ll all be given the same question in advance to answer on stage. Schlarmann said in the past, random questions were never fair play because one might get a question about politics and the other might be asked where they see themselves in five to 10 years from now.

“This will put everyone on a level playing field,” she said.

And because the girls will know the question in advance, they’ll have plenty of time to craft an answer.

“The fishbowl questions were always intimidating,” added Schlarmann.

The candidates will still perform a skit to the theme of “What does the GJCF mean to you.”

“People love watching the skit,” recalled Schlarmann. “You get to see the girls’ personalities.”

McQuillen said the skit also allows them to relax a bit on stage.

Schlarmann and McQuillen also want to offer the candidates a time to get together at the fair as a group and volunteer, perhaps at the Kids’ Zone. With the coronation taking place on Tuesday night of the fair, the rest of the candidates’ experience is over. She said part of the contest includes community involvement, this would expand on that and help build those friendships.

Now that fair kick-off is over and done with, the candidates will next be seen in the Monticello Fourth of July Parade. This week is “spa day” at La Belle Boutique and Beauty Lounge. They’ll have a couple of workshops to practice and review their skits before the pageant.

Since 2015, Schlarmann graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in management marking/HR. After entering the workforce for a couple of years, she quickly realized this was not the role for her.

“I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Schlarmann.

So, she enrolled at Mount Mercy University where she is pursuing a degree in elementary education with an endorsement in special education.

“I’ll be student teaching this spring,” she said.

Schlarmann lives in Cedar Rapids, where she also works part-time through MercyCare.

McQuillen resides in Marion and graduated from Clarke University with her BSN. She worked for a year and returned to Clarke to earn her DNP. She works as an RN with MercyCare and volunteers at the free clinic in Cedar Rapids.

McQuillen is also a 4-H leader with the Lovell Lions.