2017 fair ranks third best in GJCF history

“All-in-all, the fair was good.”

Those sentiments were shared by Great Jones County Fair Manger John Harms during the Jan. 9 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Harms presented the income and expenditures stemming from the 2017 fair, as well as the proposed budget for the 2018 fair. For 2017, the fair came out well ahead with $85,003.26.

The three biggest items to note concerning the fair’s income this year:

• Grandstand (concert tickets): $1,559,524

• Beer stand: $565,754

• Gate (admission): $509,338