2018 GJCF Princess title goes to Jessi Welter

After winning Miss Congeniality, being crowned the 2018 Great Jones Fair Princess came as a complete surprise to Jessi Welter.

Welter decided to compete for fair queen after the GJCF Queen Pageant Director, Marcia Kray, asked her if she would like to run.

“I know a lot of the girls who ran have had a very positive experience so that definitely helped,” said Welter.

While in the running for fair queen, Welter enjoyed the pageant the most. She said all the girls were very supportive of each other and willing to help when needed.