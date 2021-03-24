2021 GJCF is on

Last Tuesday, March 16, Great Jones County Fair Manager John Harms made a much-anticipated announcement via Facebook Live… There will be a 2021 GJCF this summer!

The fair will take place July 21-25.

The other part of the announcement was the on-sale date for tickets to Dan + Shay with special guest Gavin DeGraw. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets previously for Dan + Shay for the 2020 GJCF are still good for 2021.

Track tickets for SRO (standing room only) are $73; amphitheater and bleacher seats are $63.

Dan + Shay will take the stage on Thursday, July 22.

While Harms admitted that consumer confidence in terms of gathering at an event like the fair is still a concern, come July, Harms and Fair Board feel people will be ready for some sense of normalcy.

“The Governor has lifted a lot of restraints and mandates,” Harms said. “People can do what makes them feel comfortable.”

Harms said he foresees those who want to experience the GJCF will show up and attend the concerts, eat and drink at the fair, ride the rides. Those who are still a bit leery will think about whether they want to attend or not, or how they can remain safe while at the fair.

“Everybody needs to figure out their own comfort level,” he said. “There is still a group of people who are nervous, and we will do what we can to make them feel safe at that point in time.”

Aside from mandates and restrictions being lifted, the case numbers have been on the decline for some time now.

“It’s trending in the right direction for us to get through this,” Harms said.

The 2020 GJCF looked considerably different than anything they’ve ever done before. The 4-H and FFA youth exhibited their livestock and club projects with minimal people in the stands, only immediate family. Nothing else was offered at the fair, which was closed to the public during the day.

“We know the 4-H and FFA youth can safely exhibit,” praised Harms in noting that zero outbreaks were reported across the state for those county fairs that still offered some sort of activity.

Food, display, concession, and retail vendors have been turning in their applications for the 2021 GJCF. With entertainment in tow, the other pieces to the puzzle are coming together as well.

“The community also wants us to charge forward, which is what we’re trying to do,” Harms said.

He added that four months from now when it’s time for the fair, things will be in better shape than they are now.

“It’s a slow, but well-defined trend.”

The 2021 GJCF will allow the public to attend the 4-H and FFA livestock judging shows as normal, with no restricted access.

“We can bring everything back and function as normal,” Harms said.

Other entertainment slated to perform at the fair include: Zac Brown Band with special guest Ross Ellis on Friday, July 23; Kane Brown with special guests Midland on Saturday, July 24; and For King & Country with special guest Zach Williams on Sunday, July 25.

On-sale dates for the remaining concerts has yet to be announced. Like Dan + Shay, those who have tickets from the 2020 fair can still present them in 2021.

“We want to get tickets sold and resume operations as best we can,” added Harms, “while being cognizant of our patrons and their safety. We do not take this lightly.”

Tickets for all GJCF shows can be purchased by going to www.greatjonescountyfair.com.