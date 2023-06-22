2023 GJCF Queen candidates announced

The nine candidates up for 2023 Great Jones County Fair Queen were announced and introduced to the crowd on June 14 at the annual GJCF Kickoff event.

Those in the running are:

• Faith Hansen

• Lauren Koehler

• Emily Hendricks

• Nora Sperfslage

• Emily Meyer

• Addison Appelhans

• Lake Schnoor

• Taylor Gassman

• Kaylin Noll

Fair Office Manager Abby Jaeger and Mikinzie Smith are serving as co-coordinators of the 23rd annual queen contest this year.

“We have a great group of young women,” praised Jaeger. “We’re super excited to hang out with them this summer.”

The GJCF Queen Pageant will be held at the Jones County Youth Development Center on Sunday, July 9. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the pageant starts at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The 2023 GJCF Queen and Princess will be crowned during the coronation on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. on the stage. Miss Congeniality will also be announced at that time.

Reagan Schneiter, the 2022 GJCF Queen, thanked those who supported her last year.

“I was in many parades and made many friends throughout my reign at the GJCF and the State Fair,” she said. “I got to see a lot of things behind the scenes of how every works. That was definitely my favorite part.

“I just want to thank my friends and family, the Fair Board, Lucas (Gobeli, fair manager), Abby (Jaeger), and everyone here who supported me throughout my reign.”

Schneiter just graduated from Monticello High School and will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall to study business.

The 2022 GJCF Princess, Grace Bergfeld, also shared some memories from her past year and wished this year’s candidates good luck.

“It’s great to come back here and see some familiar faces,” she said. “It was an amazing year last year, even though I was up at the crack of dawn every day. But it was fun. It was an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“The fact that one of these girls can live through that same experience, it brings me a lot of joy. I am really excited for them. I wish them the best of luck; they have lots of potential.”

Ashley Kray, the 2022 GJCF Senior Cowgirl Queen, was also recognized.

“I am ecstatic to be able to have this opportunity during my reign to meet so many wonderful people and to help my community,” she said. “I was truly blessed. Even though I’m sad to give up my crown, I’m even more excited to be able to give it to some other girl who will get to experience what I have experience this year.

“Thanks to the GJCF for giving me the opportunity to really find out who I am and to be able to serve my community.”

The GJCF Cowgirl Queen Contest will be held on Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Equestrian Center at the fairgrounds. They will crown both the Senior and Junior Cowgirl Queens, as well as a Cowgirl Princess. The public to invited to attend.