2024 GJCF breaks all sorts of records

It’s safe to say the 2024 Great Jones County Fair was quite a success.

“We had record concert sales this year,” shared Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli.

The 2023 GJCF saw record sales with the Pitbull and Jon Pardi concerts, respectively. This summer’s line-up of Lainey Wilson, Summer of ’99 Tour (Creed, Switchfoot, and Finger Eleven), and Cody Johnson now ranks one, two, and three, taking Pitbull and Pardi to fourth and fifth top record sales.

Gobeli just released the fair’s financial report. It shows, first and foremost, the estimated attendance for 2024 was 100,000. That’s up from 88,000 in 2023.

In breaking down the financial report, the fair’s income sits at $4,952,151.69. That line item includes concert ticket purchases, gate admission, and the fair’s portion of concessions.

To pinpoint the concerts even more, grand stand ticket sales for 2024 were at $46,314. That’s up from $34,514 in 2023.

“From time to time, artists will request information on ticket sales versus attendance,” noted Gobeli.

At the GJCF, as many know, there is the free hillside option to take in a show.

Non-fair income of $33,717.50 stems from facility rentals. (The fair does not charge rent for youth-centered events such as 4-H, Scouts, etc.) Total receipts (gross income) are at $5,015,395.74.

Fair expenses came in at $4,131,982.24. Non-fair expenses (utilities) are $47,869.87. Total expenses, $4,298,035.09.

The GJCF’s fiscal year is Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024. They started the fiscal year at $1,222,573.80. The cash on hand (end of the year balance) is $1,939,934.45.

Due to such a stellar year, the Fair Board chose to designate $500,000 toward the $2 million fair entrance project.

Speaking of this project, the theme for the 2025 GJCF is: “Building on the Best.”

“The GJCF, with 173 years of history, continues to build on its tradition of excellence, offering what many call the ‘five best days of summer.’ From July 16 through 20, 2025, the fair will bring together the community once again for many unforgettable experiences. Known for its agricultural showcases, livestock competitions, headlining entertainment, and family-friendly activities, the fair remains a highlight of the summer season. With over a century of celebrating the region’s best, the GJCF has truly earned its place as a cornerstone of summer fun in Eastern Iowa.”

Gobeli has been out promoting the fair entrance project to city and county officials. He said the feedback has been positive thus far.

“The concept is based on other fairs,” he said of the visual images. “Katie Harms (with OPN Architects) designed the building. We wanted to tie it into this building (the Youth Development Center) and other buildings on the grounds.”

2024 was also a record year for concessions. It was the second-best year for the carnival, too.

Beer sales throughout the fairgrounds also fall under “fair income.”

“This is the only product the fair actually sells on the grounds,” noted Gobeli. “It was a normal year for beer sales; we didn’t blow it out of the water.”

Beer sales are dictated by the weather. With mild weather during the week of the fair in the mid-70s, sales start to drop.

The fair did spend $113,182.98 on capital improvements this year. That included upgrades to the small animal barn, making the flooring all concrete, as well as electrical upgrades.

“We also added some concrete to the north side of the track,” said Gobeli. “And in the dorm, we added a cleaning room for storage.”

A half wall was built on the east side of the stalling barn as well. There were also some IT upgrades, things, Gobeli said the general public wouldn’t notice.

As for capital projects going into 2025, Gobeli said the focus will be the fair entrance.

“That’s where our energy is,” he said.

With a half million going toward the fair entrance project, the Fair Board also chose to add additional funds ($500,000) to its “rainy day” fund.

“That fund has been at $250,000 and $300,000 the last few years,” shared Gobeli. “With the size of our concerts, we need higher guarantees. We have the money, so it was time to do it.”

Many might be expecting a fair concert announcement in time for Black Friday, Nov. 29. Gobeli said they are working on a possible entertainment announcement for 2025 before Christmas.

“Overall, it was a successful year,” Gobeli said. “We were thankful for the weather and all of the people who came out. We’re requesting the same weather again next year.”