215th Avenue bid comes in under budget

The county is one-step closer to seeing the 215th Avenue grading project become a reality.

During the April 9 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board, County Engineer Derek Snead, and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel opened bids submitted for the project. Postel said there was a potential for 16 bids.

In all, nine bids were submitted, ranging from $872,695 on the low end up to $1,284,910. The engineer’s estimate on this project was $1.25 million.

The apparent low bidder was Steger Construction Inc. from Dyersville.

“It was very competitive,” remarked Postel of the bids.

He shared that the last time the county worked with Steger Construction was years ago on the County Road X-40 grading project.

The Engineer’s Office wanted to review unit pricing of each bid before the supervisors award the project.

The 215th Avenue 3-mile grading project extends from 70th Street to Highway 151. The project also includes improved drainage along the corridor.

All of the right of way has been secured for the project.

Snead said Alliant Energy and MVEC (Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative) are currently working on relocating their utilities along the corridor of the project as well.

The late start date is July 15.