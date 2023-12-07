4-H sees high exhibitor numbers for fair

Numbers are up across Jones County as 4-H youth and Jones County Extension and Outreach staff prepare for the 2023 Great Jones County Fair.

4-H includes kids in grades fourth through 12th; Clover Kids are those in grades kindergarten through third.

“Our numbers are up,” shared Rebecca Bonert, Jones County Extension youth coordinator.

You could see around 380 kids showing livestock or exhibiting Static projects at this year’s fair.

“Everyone’s excited,” said Bonert. “We’ve been working closely with our summer staff and volunteers the past several weeks before the fair.”

There are some small changes and additions to the livestock shows and Static projects this year.

A new class has been added to the Clothing Static class year to encourage creativity.

“Innovative Design” urges 4-H youth to think outside of the box when it comes to creating an outfit, with “consideration given to originality and innovation.” Designs can be theatrical costumes, cosplay, wearable technology, sustainable/upcycled fashion, accessible fashion, and/or outfits that use unconventional materials.”

“They can create something different with clothing they already have,” said Bonert. “They have free range to do anything.”

The Style Show will be held on Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. on the Free Stage for all to see. 4-H and FFA members will exhibit their clothing items that have already been judged.

In terms of the livestock shows, a slight change from last year… The Dairy and Bucket/Bottle shows will be held on Wednesday this year versus Sunday last year.

Bonert said with the Fair Board adding an expansion onto the stalling barn by the Equine Center, this allows for more livestock judging in one day.

“There’s more stalling space for livestock at one time,” she said. “Finding space for all of the animals on the grounds at the same time has been difficult.”

In the Swine Show this year, a new class was added: “Single Source.”

Bonert explained the class was a collaboration between the Pork Producers, Jones County Extension, and the Swine Show superintendents.

The class was created for potential exhibitors who do not have easy access to pigs to show at the fair.

“Outsourced producers will supply the pigs for those4 4-Hers,” offered Bonert. “They can show up to three pigs from one producer.”

Those pigs, like all others in the Swine Show, will be judged based on derby and market weights.

The Swine Show is on Thursday, July 20, at 8:30 a.m.

The Livestock Auction, which takes place on Saturday, July 22, at 9 a.m., has added dairy exhibitors to the event this year for the first time. Baskets full of dairy products will be auctioned off.

The Livestock Auction includes all livestock with the exception of dog, pet (cat and other animal), and horse.