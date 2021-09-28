Above & Beyond recognizes long-standing volunteers

Above & Beyond Home Health and Hospice here in Monticello cannot do their job without the amazing support and assistance by so many volunteers.

Those volunteers recently honored by Above & Beyond include:

• Nancy Bechler

• Suzanne Joslyn

• Steve Williams

Recently, they extended a thank-you to these three volunteers by donating to charities of their choice:

• Matthew 25

• Jones Regional Medical Center Parkinson’s Support Group

• Above & Beyond Hospice Foundation

“I want to recognize these individuals because they are so inspiring,” expressed Above & Beyond Volunteer Coordinator Jim Miossi. “They have offered their valuable time over so many years to patients and families that needed their support and companionship.

“The volunteers are a valued and critical part of the hospice team, and it is always hard to lose volunteers with their level of compassion,” continued Miossi of these three who are stepping down.

Bechler has been a volunteer for 12 years.

“I did whatever my ‘new friends’ needed,” she summarized of her volunteer service. “This included bits of housework, reading to them, playing cards, working puzzles, and looking at family albums, but mainly listening to whatever they wanted to talk about.”

Some of those great conversations included talking about the patient’s former career, or interests/hobbies.

“I just sat with them as they rested,” said Bechler.

As she would depart from a patient’s home, Bechler would always have this thought in her head: “Keep your chin up, a song in your heart, a smile on your face, and I’ll see you next week.”

Her main goal was always to bring some level of joy to those she was with.

As for why she chose to volunteer she time with Above & Beyond, Bechler said it’s because they offer care to members of the community.

“I was with my mother when she passed and we both felt peace,” recalled Bechler. “If I could do that for Mother, why not make that a personal goal to carry the peacefulness we shared to others at the end of their journey?”

As a hospice volunteer, Bechler said they are trained to rid themselves of any anxiety.

“That is a thought-provoking task,” said Bechler, “but once we did the work, how rewarding it was! A free mind gave a person the openness to be able to relate to the needs of ‘new friends.’”

Bechler said volunteering is an inspiring mission.

“We must never forget the needs of others,” she urged. “Respecting their wishes and extending love through singing, praying, sharing, reading, laughing, remembering… all parts of our existence.”

She said volunteering is her way of giving back to the community.

“My contribution to this organization, I hope enhanced it and gave insight to others on how rewarding and important this work is to the community.”

Bechler praised Above & Beyond saying they put the need of others, their patients first.

“They give support to all of those involved, and tried every hard to ease the pain, and create an understanding for the entire family,” said Bechler. “I am hoping that I have done honor to their missions.”

While hospice volunteering isn’t for everyone, Bechler said there are many other ways in which people can lend a hand and help out in their community.

To quote Nike, she said, “Just do it. Get involved and enjoy your choice.”

Williams has been a volunteer with Above & Beyond for seven or eight years. He spends his time visiting with the hospice patients.

“They need someone to talk to and I found it interesting,” he said of the work required of hospice volunteers.

Williams also provides respite for caregivers.

“In one case, the caregiver needed to get out of the house and wanted to be with the coffee group, so I went to the home while the caregiver was gone.”

He said he’s enjoyed getting to know the patients and caregivers.

“It’s a great experience,” he said.

In this volunteer role, it also means patients will eventually pass away. Williams has experienced several of his patients passing away, and said he grieves as well.

“In one case, I felt privileged to spend time with a 100-year-old who remembered much about his career in WWII. This time was a gift to me.”

Williams is no stranger to Above & Beyond. His granddaughter, Becky Cooper, has been a principal owner since the organization started in 2004.

“I guess that is what attracted me,” he said. “I have only heard good comments about Above & Beyond’s care, so I felt secure in working with them.”

Williams said he truly feels he’s learned more than he’s given through his volunteerism. His goal was to learn more about the aging process and dementia.

“Since I’m already in that age group, the information is useful.”

Williams said he also feels he’s provided a service when it comes to giving back to society.

“Above & Beyond has been wonderful,” he praised. “They’ve provided skills through information and given us benefits in various non-wages.”

He urges people to volunteer as a way to learn and devote one’s time to great causes.

“The inner satisfaction is enough of a reward,” Williams said.

Joslyn has been volunteering with Above & Beyond for 12 years. She said all hospice volunteers there attend a group in-service where they obtain necessary information on what their volunteer service would entail when working with hospice patients.

“They give us information on how to react in different situations when we are in clients’ homes,” she said.

Working in hospice, you never know when you might be needed or called upon.

“We are pretty much on sand-by,” Joslyn said. “Miossi calls us to see if we’re available for the amount of time that the family requests a volunteer. Most of the time, we are able to stay with the family during their loved one’s journey.”

Throughout her tenure of volunteer service, Joslyn said her clients (patients) have given her much more than she feels she’s given to them and their families.

“You become very close family friends and are always a welcome person in their homes at any time,” she shared.

Sadly, during the COVID pandemic, Joslyn said their volunteerism was curtailed as they couldn’t visit with patients in-person.

“We hope that Above & Beyond will once again be able to involve hospice visits in our community,” she said with hope. “It is a very special organization in our community, and we are very fortunate to have them here in our town of Monticello.”

Joslyn urges anyone with free time in the community to consider volunteering.

“You will be very happy with the fulfilling feeling you receive as a volunteer. Check out any organization. They would love to have you as a volunteer to help them out.”

Above & Beyond is always looking to add new volunteers to their team. Call Jim Miossi at 319-465-4637 in you’re interested in learning more.