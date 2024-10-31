Above & Beyond reflects on 20 years of service to so many

“We saw that there was a need in the community. There were so many families wanting and needing in-home care.”

Those words were shared by Above & Beyond Home Health and Hospice Care Regional Director of Home Health Operations Dianne Pedrin (former co-owner) as she reflected on the organization’s 20 years in business.

“Becky (Cooper) and I saw a gap in the system that we knew we could fill by offering patients and their families access to quality, compassionate home-based care,” continued Pedrin. “We took a chance and built an agency from the ground up because we saw our community needed it greatly. To still be serving our community two decades later, alongside Becky, is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team.”

“We are deeply grateful for the trust our community has placed in us over the past two decades,” added Becky Cooper, regional director of hospice operations (former co-owner) at Above & Beyond. “Thank you to our patients and their families, team members, volunteers, referral partners and other community members. The relationships we’ve built with our patients and their families are what drive us to continue going above and beyond every day.”

October marks the 20th anniversary of one of Monticello’s long-standing local businesses. They opened in 2004 as Above & Beyond Assisted Living, led by Cooper, Pedrin, Andrea Hucker, and Brenda Monk.

“We had all worked together,” noted Pedrin of the four original owners having a shared background in nursing.

“Above & Beyond has grown from humble beginnings into one of Eastern Iowa’s most trusted, not-for-profit home health and hospice providers,” notes a press release commemorating the milestone in business.

When they first opened, Above & Beyond was located at 112 E. First St., which is now home to the pocket park. Today, they are located at 417 E. First St., the former JTHadherway.

A year later, the business became known as Above & Beyond Home Health.

“The name change was because we became certified through the government, certified to receive payment for Medicare/Medicaid patients,” explained Cooper. “We added hospice because we had a colleague who wanted it, who approached us.”

Two years after opening, Above & Beyond started offering hospice services.

“There was a huge need at that time,” added Cooper.

“Above & Beyond provides compassionate, high-quality home health care to people recovering from surgery, managing ongoing illnesses or recently discharged from a hospital or medical facility. In addition, the agency offers compassionate end-of-life care for those with life-limiting illnesses – all within the comfort and familiarity of their homes.”

Their mission from day-one has not changed over the past 20 years: “Our goal, with the assistance of our dedicated staff, is to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and families and to maintain optimal level of independence and health status in the home environment.”

Over the past 20 years, Cooper shared that the biggest change to their organization was offering shift care.

“For people with disabilities, for example, who are in their home, we would offer an eight-hour shift,” she explained. “At one point in time, we had almost 80 colleagues. That became a huge issue because of the nursing shortage. So we stopped offering those shift services.”

Today, home health is Above & Beyond’s biggest market. Both Cooper and Pedrin said it comes down to staffing, though.

“We offer music therapy. We’re short on music therapists,” Cooper said. “We offer all therapies. But you have to find the people.”

In 2022, Above & Beyond, which was co-owned by Cooper and Pedrin at the time, was acquired by Trinity Health At Home. Trinity is also the owner of MercyOne in Iowa. This past July, MercyOne Home Care in Dubuque became a part of Above & Beyond, expanding the Monticello-based operation beyond the long-held 50-mile radius.

“Within the next few months, we’re actually going to go into Illinois and Wisconsin,” shared Pedrin, “As Above & Beyond serving clients. But Monticello will always be the home base.”

The COVID-19 pandemic really took a toll on Above & Beyond and its colleagues, providing many challenges along the way.

“Things were changing weekly, daily,” Cooper said during a 2022 interview with the Express.

“(COVID was) Probably one of the biggest challenges in the 20 years, honestly,” said Pedrin.

“The biggest trainwreck,” added Cooper. “We weren’t affiliated with a larger organization at that time. So to get that PPE (personal protective equipment), we had huge issues and expenses.”

“We still had to continue to go into clients’ homes. Our colleagues were still dedicated to their jobs,” praised Pedrin.

Over the years, Above & Beyond was dedicated not only to Monticello, but to other communities in which they served. Some of the many causes in which they donated toward included:

• Monticello Fire Department/fireworks

• Great Jones County Fair

• Monticello Community School District

• Sacred Heart School

• Monticello Public Library

• Riverside Gardens

• Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa

• Relay For Life

• Monticello chamber

• Camp Courageous

• PTO

• Senior Dining

• Jones Regional Medical Center

• Booster Clubs

“You have to support the people who support you. We’re asking for them to trust us, to be out patients,” Cooper said of giving back.

Above & Beyond also offered many community activities over the years, such as the senior health fair, Sit & Get Fit classes for seniors, Alzheimer’s workshops, grief workshops, memory garden classes, flu shot clinics, wellness checks, community garden, health screenings, etc.

So much of Above & Beyond’s success stemmed from the dozens of volunteers they had over the years, namely for their hospice services.

“They served many roles here,” thanked Cooper. “It is regulation, too, that we have volunteers. Five percent of our work hours have to come from volunteers. It worked out really well 20 years ago. There are not many volunteers now. It’s a huge issue. I think you’ll find that from anybody who’s asking for volunteers. We need them, we definitely need them.”

Every year, they held a volunteer recognition dinner to honor their volunteers.

“For somebody to volunteer their time to go and sit with people who are at the end of life…it takes a special person to do that,” said Pedrin. “They definitely need to be honored for that.”