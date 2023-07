And just like “magic,” Baxter pulls the red handkerchief from the hat!



Isabella Baxter assists Oz up front as she attempts to produce the missing red handkerchief from a baseball cap. Baxter says the magic words: “Abra cadabra.”



On June 21, the Monticello Public Library hosted magician Mikayla Oz as part of the Summer Reading Program. Here, Oz pulls various magic wands out of her tiny coin purse. (Photos by Kim Brooks)