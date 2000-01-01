Abrupt end



Cars line up outside Carpenter School to pick up their students’ school supplies as Heather Hansen (front) and Nick Thumma bring them out.



School district employees wear their masks and keep their distance as they wait to bring school supplies to Carpenter Elementary students. They are, front: Heather Hansen. Second row from left: Andrea Janssen, Karla Stahlberg, Robyn Ponder, Nick Thumma, Steph Isaac and Jennifer Speltz.



Shannon Elementary first-grade teacher Debra Kurt brings a bag of items out to a student during the Monticello Community School District’s school supply pickup day April 21. With students and families prohibited from entering school buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and staff brought the supplies out to the families’ vehicles. (Photos by Pete Temple)