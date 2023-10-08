Achievement, safety top IASB priorities

Student Achievement and School Safety were the top two choices among members of the Monticello School Board for the Iowa Association of School Boards legislative priorities for the 2023-24 school year.

Each year, the IASB sends a list of potential priorities to school board members from across the state. Each board is tasked to select four of those from the list – this year’s had 22. Board members individually selected theirs, and results were tabulated to come up with a board consensus.

The Monticello board approved its list of four priorities as an action item during its July 31 regular meeting by a 4-1 margin, with Mark Rieken voting against it.

In order, the board selected Student Achievement, School Safety, Teacher Recruitment and Licensure, and Mental Health as its priorities.

A brief look at each, from the IASB descriptions:

• Student Achievement – “Iowa students benefit from rigorous content standards and benchmarks that reflect the real-world knowledge and skills students need to graduate from high school prepared for college, trade school, military service or to enter the workforce.”

• School Safety – “Every student and staff member should have a safe and secure environment in which to learn and work.”

• Teacher Recruitment and Licensure – “A highly-skilled teacher workforce is essential to student achievement.”

• Mental Health – “Student mental health issues are increasing and impacting student achievement. To address these concerns, we support state policies that would establish comprehensive school and community mental health systems.”