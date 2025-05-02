Activity invites early suggestions for new elementary school

An early opportunity to weigh in on concepts for the new elementary school in Monticello took place Jan. 27 as part of the Monticello School Board’s regular meeting.

Katie Harms from OPN Architects led a programming activity for more than 30 people including board members, administration, and a number of parents and community members in the Monticello High School Commons.

District Superintendent Brian Jaeger had asked the building principals to pick parents from their schools to send to the activity.

The elementary schools sent a total of 15, while both the middle school and high school sent five apiece.

Harms presented various renderings of buildings, room layouts, and outdoor areas for a new elementary school, allowing guests to share their preferences.

Prior to the activity, Harms was asked if concerns about traffic flow at a new elementary school would be addressed.

“Yes, absolutely,” Harms said.

After that, Harms asked those in attendance to participate in the activity in a couple of ways. One was to write on sticky notes and placing them on one poster board under “Must-haves in the new elementary,” and another asking, “What will make this project successful?”

Among the suggestions that were written on sticky notes multiple times were traffic issues, a large gym with seating on both sides, storage, and an open concept.

Also put up were dozens of photos and renderings taken from other elementary school projects. Participants were asked to place a sticky green dot on things they would like to see in Monticello’s new school, and a red dot on things they wouldn’t.

Several green dots were placed on photos that showed outdoor learning environments, suggesting that is a popular suggestion for a new school. One sticky note proposed, “outdoors incorporated as much as possible.”

Multiple red dots were placed on a photo showing metal railings on an upper floor, presenting a possible hazard for students who might get stuck between the bars. Other red dots were placed on a photo showing multi-student tables, along with a sticky note suggesting, “individual desks.”