Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 2 additional deaths confirmed

Published by admin on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:30am

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 positive cases. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

•    Benton County,  1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

•    Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

•    Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

•    Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Dallas County,  1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

•    Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

•    Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

•    Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

•    Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

•    Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

•    Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years),  5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

•    Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)

•    Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

•    Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

•    Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

•    Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)

•    Polk County,  1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

•    Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

•    Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

•    Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

•    Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

•    Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

•    Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. 

