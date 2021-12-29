Additional improvements needed at school pedestrian crossing

During the Dec. 20 Monticello City Council meeting, Police Chief Britt Smith updated the council on the pedestrian crossing on E. Oak Street (Highway 38) by the high school/middle school complex.

“There is still some concern,” Smith said. “While we’ve made some improvements, we need to make additional improvements.”

Smith said while the Iowa DOT has stipulated what the city can and cannot do at that crossing, he is investigating some options.

“We were at a stalemate with the DOT,” Smith said.

He has met with an engineer at the crossing site to explain the situation in-person and let them see the issues firsthand. Smith said it might come down to installing an additional sign and adding more reflectivity on the roadway itself.

Another project in the works Smith updated the council on is a sidewalk and drainage project around the Jones County Fairgrounds. Smith has been in contact with Ben Capron of the Fair Board, and they met on site at the fairgrounds with Public Works Director Nick Kahler and Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald.

“Some of it is our responsibility to make repairs, too, as a city park,” noted Smith.

A new drain and connecting tile will be installed near the second exist gate of the fairgrounds.

“This will allow water to pull away from the sidewalk,” Smith explained of the water that pools inside the grounds. “But the fair will be responsible for that repair.”

Some excavation work will be required on the drainage project, and perforated tile will be installed, with gravel to fill for better water flow.

Smith said the Fair Board will bid the project as a whole and the city would reimburse them for a large section of sidewalk the city is responsible for.

It was the consensus of the council to proceed with the project. While it’s not time-sensitive, the council will take formal action at their next meeting.

“They (the Fair Board) want to do it right away in March,” continued Smith.

In other city business:

• Smith also informed the council that the gas pump canopy in front of the former K Power Fuels at the intersection of E. Oak Street and Main Street has been removed, per the council’s direction. In addition, Smith said the sale of the property is pending.

• Kahler and City Administrator Russ Farnum reported minimal damage in town stemming from the Dec. 15 “summer” storm that hit the area.

Kahler said a tree fell over the road on Third Street and Cedar Street.

“We worked until 1 a.m.,” he said of the department removing the trees that were blocking the roads.

As of Dec. 20, Public Works was still cleaning up limbs around town, per residents’ calls into City Hall.

Farnum shared that a tree fell on the leg of the water tower off W. First Street. The property owner was working to get it removed.

“We really didn’t have much damage,” he said. “We’re lucky and thankful for that.”

• The council approved acceptance of a quit claim deed from Senior Housing, Inc. to the city.

Over time, improvements to Jaycee/Kleinow Field have unintentionally encroached on property owned by Senior Housing. Small portions of the walkway and retaining wall around the field sit on Senior Housing property. Now, Senior Housing has offered to donate that parcel to the city at no cost in order to remove a potential liability from their ownership.

• The council approved the third and final reading amending the city’s “house moving” ordinance. No changes were made to the language of the ordinance from the approval of the second reading.