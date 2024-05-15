Additional work at water tower requires change orders

The council approved two change orders and a pay request, all submitted by the contractor, Tank Pro, Inc., related to the south water tower repainting and maintenance project.

The first change order was in the amount of $38,953. Additional work was required when Tank Pro discovered a clear coat of finish on the exterior of the painted portion of the water tower.

The removal of the clear coat required different preparation and materials than what Tank Pro initially bid for the project. However, the removal of the clear coat is needed in order to ensure full adhesion of the new painted logo and a longer-lasting finish.

The second change order, the amount of $34,018, is related to an interior water pipe that was insulated. While the insulation was in great condition, a project inspector with the city engineer, Snyder & Associates, found there to be corrosion and rust along the entirety of the pipe. Therefore, the pipe needed to be removed, repainted, and insulation replaced.

The first pay request from Tank Pro was in the amount of $87,523.50.

In other city business:

• The council approved a loan agreement for the issuance of a Sewer Revenue Loan for the new wastewater treatment facility.

The interim financing will lock in an interest rate of 6.25 percent. The city can draw up to $23,226,000 on the loan. The city only pays interest on the amount drawn, not the full amount.

At the end of the sewer project, the loan will be paid off by USDA financing.

• The council approved the hiring of two seasonal employees for Public Works and the cemetery at $15.25 an hour.

• The council approved a contract with LL Pelling Co for multiple sealcoat projects. Their bid was for $90,090.80.

• The council approved a settlement agreement related to a tobacco sale violation at Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh. The settlement is in the amount of $300.

• The council approved a bid from Hennick Tree Service for $27,700 to remove 35 ash trees throughout the city.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said after this project, there will be 74 ash trees left to remove.

• The council tabled the approval of a rental agreement for property located at 14432 190th St., near the airport.

• The council tabled adopting the Fiscal Year 2025 salaries for non-hourly city employees. This action was also tabled at the May 4 council meeting.

The council tabled approval pending the completion of personnel reviews.